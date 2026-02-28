EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Raging' Kids 'Cut Themselves Off' From Her Ex Keith Urban as He's Linked to Younger Women
Desperate dad Keith Urban has allegedly been cut off by his daughters, who've sided with mom Nicole Kidman amid rumors of his relentless skirt-chasing.
"The word is that they consider him an insensitive dog and they're giving him a wide berth and are firmly supporting their mom instead," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keith Frozen Out by Girls
Urban, 58, has been trying to remain close to Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, since their 58-year-old mom filed for divorce in September after 19 years of marriage.
But as rumors reach fever pitch that he's already shacked up with another woman, the girls have more or less turned their back on the Somebody Like You singer.
"It's a harsh pill for Keith to swallow, but if he's gotten serious with someone else, then it's perfectly understandable why he's quickly turned into persona non grata with the kids," the insider said.
Nashville music circles were abuzz late last year that Urban was hot and heavy with his bandmate Maggie Baugh, 25. He was also linked with country cutie Kelsea Ballerini, 32, and blond bombshell Karley Scott Collins, 26. The singer didn't confirm any of the relationships.
'That's A Dealbreaker'
"The girls gave Keith the benefit of the doubt for a while – they were sticking up for him and hoping the rumors weren't true," a source said.
"But now it seems certain he's hot and heavy with someone, even if he won't admit who she is. That's a dealbreaker for the girls and they're not going to sit around and see their mom get betrayed like this without taking a stand."
Australia Move Deepens Family Divide
Now Kidman is weighing a move back to her native Australia with her daughters, which will make it even more challenging for the girls to reconnect with their dad.
"The girls still love Keith very much and it's likely in time, they'll soften and want to spend time with him," the source said.
"But he has a lot of explaining to do if he wants to reestablish his relationship with them, and the secretive way he's gone about things has done him no favors."