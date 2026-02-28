EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Raging' Kids 'Cut Themselves Off' From Her Ex Keith Urban as He's Linked to Younger Women

Urban, 58, has been trying to remain close to Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, since their 58-year-old mom filed for divorce in September after 19 years of marriage.

But as rumors reach fever pitch that he's already shacked up with another woman, the girls have more or less turned their back on the Somebody Like You singer.

"It's a harsh pill for Keith to swallow, but if he's gotten serious with someone else, then it's perfectly understandable why he's quickly turned into persona non grata with the kids," the insider said.

Nashville music circles were abuzz late last year that Urban was hot and heavy with his bandmate Maggie Baugh, 25. He was also linked with country cutie Kelsea Ballerini, 32, and blond bombshell Karley Scott Collins, 26. The singer didn't confirm any of the relationships.