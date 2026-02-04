Your tip
Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein Link Chaos Ramps Up as U.K. Police Now Reviewing New Disturbing Allegations About Disgraced Royal

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Thames Valley is looking into new allegations against Prince Andrew.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 7:35 p.m. ET

British police are going to look into allegations that Jeffrey Epstein gave the ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a woman to have s-- with at the Royal Lodge in 2010, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegations were made over the weekend when the woman claimed she spent the night at the then-Prince's residence, according to her attorney, Brad Edwards.

What Did a Thames Valley Spokesperson Say?

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A woman claimed she was 'taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.'

A Thames Valley spokesperson noted they were "aware of reports" regarding the woman who claimed she was "taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes."

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures," they continued. "We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client."

The reason Thames Valley is looking into the case is due to the Royal Lodge being within its vicinity.

Will a Criminal Investigation Take Place?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Disgraced Prince Andrew has been linked to disgraced financier Epstein for some time.

Just because the allegations are being looked into does not necessarily mean that anything will come of it, though, as a criminal investigation is not promised as a result.

The ex-Prince has always insisted he did nothing wrong.

It was also revealed today by the BBC that Andrew moved out of the Royal Lodge yesterday after facing pressure from the public to do so.

He is currently staying on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations.

Andrew and the Royal Lodge Drama

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew's 'titles' and 'status' 'mattered to him,' a Royal expert claimed.

Christopher Anderson, a Royal expert, told a news outlet this month that if the ex-Prince had remained at the Royal Lodge he would have had some control over his destiny.

"Gradually, since the Queen’s death, it has dawned on Andrew that he might really be booted out of the royal fold altogether," he shared. "His titles, his privilege, his status all mattered to him."

His departure from the Royal Lodge comes fresh on the heels of him announcing he was giving up his royal family title due to his connection to Epstein.

What Did Andrew Say About Giving Up His Royal Titles?

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew reached a private settlement with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

In a statement, the then-Prince said: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," he added. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

As aforementioned, he has continued to maintain he did nothing wrong, but he did settle privately with the late Virginia Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a suit against him for sexual assault.

