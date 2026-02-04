Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein Link Chaos Ramps Up as U.K. Police Now Reviewing New Disturbing Allegations About Disgraced Royal

The allegations were made over the weekend when the woman claimed she spent the night at the then-Prince's residence, according to her attorney, Brad Edwards.

British police are going to look into allegations that Jeffrey Epstein gave the ex- Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a woman to have s-- with at the Royal Lodge in 2010, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A woman claimed she was 'taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.'

A Thames Valley spokesperson noted they were "aware of reports" regarding the woman who claimed she was "taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes."

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures," they continued. "We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client."

The reason Thames Valley is looking into the case is due to the Royal Lodge being within its vicinity.