Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's New Scandal: Second Epstein Victim Claims Disgraced Ex-Royal 'Exploited' Her at Royal Lodge Before 'Tea at the Palace'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has become embroiled in a fresh sex scandal after losing his royal titles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced former prince, 65, has been accused of "exploiting" a second Jeffrey Epstein victim at Royal Lodge before taking her for tea at Buckingham Palace.
Second Epstein Victim Comes Forward
The woman, who has not been named, claimed she was sent to Andrew to have sex with him by pedo financier Epstein, the second female, after abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, to say she was trafficked to Andrew.
But she is the first to claim a royal home was used.
The woman said she spent the night with Andrew, now 65, at the 30-room mansion when she was in her 20s.
And her lawyer hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.
Brad Edwards, of U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.
"And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."
'Trafficked' To Andrew By Epstein
The Florida-based lawyer said his client had been in contact with Andrew before the alleged visit.
Edwards said there had also been recent contact with "certain legal counsel" of the ex-prince in the U.S.
But he added that royal outcast Andrew had now "seemingly been disconnected from his lawyers."
Formal communication had stopped since King Charles stripped his younger brother of all titles last October, the lawyer said.
Edwards said removing Andrew's "style, title and honors" meant that he could claim to have no money and means of paying compensation. And the lawyer warned it would "allow these women to just suffer."
Outcast Andrew Now 'Disconnected From Lawyers'
He added: "The idea that the Royal Family cares about the victims, wanted to make things right — what they have done by simply stripping Andrew of his titles and nothing more has had the exact opposite effect of what they claim they are trying to do."
The lawyer said he is considering filing a civil lawsuit against Andrew on the woman's behalf.
He said: "I'm hoping some time this week that somebody on behalf of the Palace will reach out and say, 'let's figure this out.'"
Edwards added: "The only justice left for any victims is the civil justice system.
"By stripping Andrew of his ability to make up for it in dollars, they’ve stripped the victims of any chance of justice."
Edwards also represented Giuffre — who committed suicide aged 41 last year and claimed she was sent to London to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17.
That alleged encounter is said to have taken place at the home of Brit Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, now serving a 20-year jail sentence for sex trafficking.
The new accusations come after Andrew was slammed after pictures emerged of him on all fours over a female lying on the floor in Epstein's New York mansion.
The images were among three million documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.