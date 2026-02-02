Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's New Scandal: Second Epstein Victim Claims Disgraced Ex-Royal 'Exploited' Her at Royal Lodge Before 'Tea at the Palace'

The woman, who has not been named, claimed she was sent to Andrew to have sex with him by pedo financier Epstein, the second female, after abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, to say she was trafficked to Andrew.

But she is the first to claim a royal home was used.

The woman said she spent the night with Andrew, now 65, at the 30-room mansion when she was in her 20s.

And her lawyer hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.

Brad Edwards, of U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.

"And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."