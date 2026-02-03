Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Told Jeffrey Epstein he Wanted to Be his 'Pet' in Creepy Email As Younger Brother Prince Edward Breaks Royal Silence on Scandal
Feb. 3 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told Jeffrey Epstein he wanted to be his “pet” during a creepy email exchange with the convicted pedophile.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former prince made the remark in a note to Epstein sent in August 2010 which appears to show him discussing an unspecified business deal in London, according to reports.
'Wish I Was Still A Pet In Your Family!'
The latest disclosures from the Epstein files have thrust Andrew, 65, even deeper into the scandal surrounding his friendship with the financier.
A disturbing picture of him crouching over and touching an unidentified woman on the floor was the first to surface in the latest drop.
The following day, another woman came forward alleging the Epstein had flown a woman to the U.K. to spend the night with Andrew in Royal Lodge.
And now the fawning email from "A", believed to be Andrew, to the disgraced pedophile, has added even more scrutiny onto the royal.
The message read: "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"
'Creepy' Message Sent To Epstein
It is understood royal sources are urging the former Prince to work with U.S. Congress amid their investigations into Epstein.
King Charles, 77, stripped his brother of all titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge over his connections to the sicko.
It is understood Charles was not aware of the connections revealed between his brother and Epstein in the files before their release on Friday.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday a second Epstein victim has come forward claiming the pedo trafficked her to the U.K. to have sex with Andrew when she was in her 20s.
The unnamed woman claimed they were intimate inside the Royal Lodge before Andrew allegedly gave her a tour of Buckingham Palace.
Dropping Deeper Into Epstein Scandal
Her lawyer Brad Edwards, of U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.
He said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.
"And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."
Meanwhile, Andrew's younger brother Prince Edward, 61, has become the first member of the royal family to speak about the Epstein scandal, saying it was "really important always to remember the victims."
The Duke of Edinburgh was asked "how are you coping" when questioned during the World Governments Summit in Dubai about new files relating to the pedophile.
Edward told a CNN journalist on stage on Tuesday: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.
"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this."