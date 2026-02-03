Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Told Jeffrey Epstein he Wanted to Be his 'Pet' in Creepy Email As Younger Brother Prince Edward Breaks Royal Silence on Scandal

picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked Jeffrey Epstein if he could continue being his 'pet' in creepy email to convicted pedophile.

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told Jeffrey Epstein he wanted to be his “pet” during a creepy email exchange with the convicted pedophile.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former prince made the remark in a note to Epstein sent in August 2010 which appears to show him discussing an unspecified business deal in London, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wish I Was Still A Pet In Your Family!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew's was moaning about the weather before pining to be reunited with Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest disclosures from the Epstein files have thrust Andrew, 65, even deeper into the scandal surrounding his friendship with the financier.

A disturbing picture of him crouching over and touching an unidentified woman on the floor was the first to surface in the latest drop.

The following day, another woman came forward alleging the Epstein had flown a woman to the U.K. to spend the night with Andrew in Royal Lodge.

And now the fawning email from "A", believed to be Andrew, to the disgraced pedophile, has added even more scrutiny onto the royal.

The message read: "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"

Article continues below advertisement

'Creepy' Message Sent To Epstein

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here with Ghislaine Maxwell, received the fawning email from Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

It is understood royal sources are urging the former Prince to work with U.S. Congress amid their investigations into Epstein.

King Charles, 77, stripped his brother of all titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge over his connections to the sicko.

It is understood Charles was not aware of the connections revealed between his brother and Epstein in the files before their release on Friday.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday a second Epstein victim has come forward claiming the pedo trafficked her to the U.K. to have sex with Andrew when she was in her 20s.

The unnamed woman claimed they were intimate inside the Royal Lodge before Andrew allegedly gave her a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

Dropping Deeper Into Epstein Scandal

Embedded Image

A disturbing photo of Andrew crouching over and touching an unidentified woman was revealed in latest drop.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

Radar Reveals an Inside Look at Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Broken Friendship Amid the 'It Ends With Us' Legal Chaos

Photo of Nicki Minaj

Inside Nicki Minaj's Most Controversial and Scandalous Moments After Rapper's Endorsement of 'Handsome' Trump Rocks Industry

Article continues below advertisement

Her lawyer Brad Edwards, of U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, hinted more alleged victims could be set to come forward.

He said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew.

"And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

Meanwhile, Andrew's younger brother Prince Edward, 61, has become the first member of the royal family to speak about the Epstein scandal, saying it was "really important always to remember the victims."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of prince Edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward has become has become the first member of the royal family to speak about the Epstein scandal.

The Duke of Edinburgh was asked "how are you coping" when questioned during the World Governments Summit in Dubai about new files relating to the pedophile.

Edward told a CNN journalist on stage on Tuesday: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.

"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.