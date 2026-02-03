Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Told Jeffrey Epstein he Wanted to Be his 'Pet' in Creepy Email As Younger Brother Prince Edward Breaks Royal Silence on Scandal

The latest disclosures from the Epstein files have thrust Andrew, 65, even deeper into the scandal surrounding his friendship with the financier.

A disturbing picture of him crouching over and touching an unidentified woman on the floor was the first to surface in the latest drop.

The following day, another woman came forward alleging the Epstein had flown a woman to the U.K. to spend the night with Andrew in Royal Lodge.

And now the fawning email from "A", believed to be Andrew, to the disgraced pedophile, has added even more scrutiny onto the royal.

The message read: "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"