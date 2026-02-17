He built his wealth not on a single franchise but on a steady stream of high-value performances across more than 90 film and television credits. His films generated more than $3.15billion at the global box office.

From his breakout as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird to his Oscar-winning turn in Tender Mercies and his unforgettable role in The Godfather, Duvall combined artistic credibility with careful financial management.

At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated between $50million and $70million. His widow, Luciana Duvall, confirmed his passing in a statement on Monday.

She said on Facebook: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

She added, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."