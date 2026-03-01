Donald Trump Hosts $1 Million Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser as Iranian Missiles Strike U.S. Allies

Despite the rapidly intensifying situation overseas, plans for the evening's Republican fundraiser moved forward as scheduled.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president's attendance hours before the event began.

"President Trump still intends to stop by the fundraiser being held at Mar-a-Lago this evening for the Republican Party, which is more important than ever," she told reporters on February 28, per The Daily Beast.

Guests who attended the black-tie affair appeared unfazed.

In a video circulating online, Trump could be seen in a gold tie shaking hands inside an ornate ballroom.

At one point earlier in the evening, he danced to "YMCA" and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," while attendees chanted, "USA! USA!"