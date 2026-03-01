Donald Trump Hosts $1 Million Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser as Iranian Missiles Strike U.S. Allies
March 1 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump attended a $1 million-per-person fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night as tensions erupted across the Middle East, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Footage shared to Instagram showed Trump welcoming high-dollar guests inside his lavish Palm Beach club while Iran vowed retaliation following airstrikes that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader.
Black-Tie Event
Despite the rapidly intensifying situation overseas, plans for the evening's Republican fundraiser moved forward as scheduled.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president's attendance hours before the event began.
"President Trump still intends to stop by the fundraiser being held at Mar-a-Lago this evening for the Republican Party, which is more important than ever," she told reporters on February 28, per The Daily Beast.
Guests who attended the black-tie affair appeared unfazed.
In a video circulating online, Trump could be seen in a gold tie shaking hands inside an ornate ballroom.
At one point earlier in the evening, he danced to "YMCA" and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," while attendees chanted, "USA! USA!"
Expensive Evening
Among those posting from inside the event was Florida vape executive Shlomi Evgi, who shared photos posing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff.
"Honored to meet Marco Rubio," Evgi wrote alongside one image. The QR Joy CEO, whose company produces Fume-brand vaping products, has previously appeared in social media photos with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Attendance at the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser reportedly came with a $1 million price tag per guest, The New York Times previously reported.
Military Strikes
While guests mingled over cocktails, reports later indicated that U.S. forces were preparing coordinated military strikes alongside Israel.
Trump eventually stepped away from the ballroom and moved into a temporary situation room to monitor developments.
In the following 24 hours, missile activity was reported across at least 10 countries in the region, including Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, and Qatar. The United Kingdom also said projectiles headed toward Cyprus were intercepted.
Donald Trump Takes to Truth Social
After the fundraiser ended, the president returned to Truth Social, posting a video announcement declaring that war had begun.
"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. A vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world," Trump said.