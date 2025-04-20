EXCLUSIVE: How Rogue Iran's Nukes Could Spark World War 3 – As Shaky Stand-Off With U.S. Is Reaching 'Breaking Point'

Decades of tension between the U.S. and Iran threaten to explode into open conflict over the rogue state's maniacal quest to obtain a nuclear weapon, said military experts who fear the clash could spiral into a cataclysmic World War III.

Intelligence sources warned Iran already has all the necessary components – including critically enriched uranium as well as a deadly new Shahab missile system to deploy a nuclear weapon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pugnacious President Donald Trump has already issued a stark ultimatum to Iran's ruthless supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a letter demanding his emissaries return to the negotiating table within two months or face the full brunt of American military might.