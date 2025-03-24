EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Claims U.S. Military Has Secretly Moved $350Billion of Gold From Fort Knox

In a bizarre and ironic plot twist straight out of a James Bond movie, a government insider claimed the gold in Fort Knox has been secretly moved out to protect it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The whistleblower said: "Most of it has been transferred to secret locations by the military. Billions of dollars in gold is hidden in places only a few highly placed Pentagon officials know about."

President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency honcho Elon Musk have both questioned whether the heavily guarded Kentucky Army installation still houses the bulk of the nation's gold reserves.