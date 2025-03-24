Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Claims U.S. Military Has Secretly Moved $350Billion of Gold From Fort Knox

A whistleblower claims billions in gold was moved out of Fort Knox by the U.S. military.

March 24 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

In a bizarre and ironic plot twist straight out of a James Bond movie, a government insider claimed the gold in Fort Knox has been secretly moved out to protect it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The whistleblower said: "Most of it has been transferred to secret locations by the military. Billions of dollars in gold is hidden in places only a few highly placed Pentagon officials know about."

President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency honcho Elon Musk have both questioned whether the heavily guarded Kentucky Army installation still houses the bulk of the nation's gold reserves.

"We're actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there, because maybe somebody stole the gold," the commander-in-chief said, despite the Treasury Department's assurances that 147.3 million ounces of gold were recorded in Fort Knox as of January 31, 2025.

That said, the United States Bullion Depository behind the fortified walls at Fort Knox has not been seen by civilian eyes since 2017, when former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led a delegation that toured the facility – 33 years after the previous visit.

The insider noted that since then, "at least 80 percent" of the reported $435billion in gold has been moved to top-secret locations.

"The reason comes straight from Goldfinger," the insider said of the classic 1964 James Bond film, in which villainous tycoon Auric Goldfinger tries to blow up Fort Knox with an atomic device, making the gold there radioactive for decades and thus increasing the value of his own bullion.

The source explained: "American military intelligence had determined that the Russians had their nukes trained on Fort Knox with the same purpose as the film. This was a countermove to stay a step ahead of our enemies."

Intelligence sources said the gold is now stashed in some of our nation's 400 underground ballistic missile silos, in effect buried hundreds of feet below the earth in remote parts of western states.

The insider added: "They're so deep below ground that no missile could reach the gold," explained the insider. "And it's so spread out that even if one did take a direct hit, the rest would be safe."

If Trump does learn the truth, it's likely he will play along with the ruse.

The source explained: "If there is a tour of Fort Knox, I'm sure the president will emerge saying all is well."

