Kanye West Spotted At Donda Academy's Secret Location As Embattled Rapper Resurfaces After Anti-Semitism Scandal
Kanye West was spotted coming and going from his Donda Academy's secret location this week, RadarOnline.com has learned in the wake of the fallout from his antisemitism scandal.
The Yeezy designer had security guards with him while stopping by the private address on Tuesday.
Ye's driver reportedly pulled up in a black Maserati around 2:30 PM local time and he spent about two hours inside the building before leaving in another car.
Insider revealed the school was "bustling," noting one of their reporters saw around 20 to 30 children and adults congregating inside the building, wearing their uniforms.
They noted the location of the building is indistinct and quiet, offering privacy to its attendees.
As we previously reported, West was determined to keep his Christian private school open amid his scandal.
After causing outrage with his comments about the Jewish community, West announced last month that Donda Academy would temporarily close for the remainder of the year.
Soon after, however, parents were told the private campus was still open in an email sent by the school's principal, according to a report in The Times.
Reports now indicate that his secret location is up and running.
A parent, who opted to remain anonymous, said Donda Academy was indeed operational and functioned like a "typical school."
"Everything you read, it's not what they say," he said. "I love it!" his daughter added.
West was spotted just last night leaving the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, drinking a glass of champagne while spending time with Milo Yiannopoulos and another woman.
The Eazy rapper was wearing an Adidas ensemble despite the sportswear manufacturer cutting ties with him just a few weeks ago.
Adidas "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
As the fallout continues, West has also been dropped by other high-end fashion brands, several lawyers, and his talent agent.
RadarOnline.com learned there was recently progress in his never-ending divorce from Kim Kardashian.
West turned over his finances to his ex-wife, bringing them one step closer to finalizing.