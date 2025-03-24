EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Nate Smith Drops 50Lbs From 250Lbs Frame the Natural Way – Using His Brother's Cookbook Instead of Ozempic
Country star Nate Smith has gone from flabby to fit, dropping 50 pounds from his 250-pound frame in six months, RadarOnline.com can reveal. His secret weapon? His little brother Kyle Smith.
The 39-year-old singer brags he didn't go the quick-fix route with drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro. Instead, he slimmed down by following the recipes in Kyle's diet cookbook, which features tasty meals that won't pack on the pounds.
Nate, whose anthem World on Fire tied a record by topping the country charts for 10 weeks last year, also found focusing on eating less helped.
"Everyone is asking how I lost weight," the Bulletproof singer said. "I didn't do Ozempic, I didn't do anything weird like that."
"It turns out if you eat less food, you actually lose weight," he joked. "Putting the fork down and just going for it is how you do it."
Diet and nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, who has not treated Nate, told RadarOnline.com the country hitmaker is a weight-loss role model.
"Nate's methods are exemplary, and he's prolonging his life while sticking to a plan that will help make sure he doesn't put the weight back on," Dr. Fischer said.
"It's simply the best way to lose weight, without medicines and just finding your motivation."
An insider said the hitmaker's weight-loss journey isn't over quite yet.
"Nate is still following his brother's recipes and feels he is going to knock off another 10 or 20 pounds," the source said.