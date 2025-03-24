EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Nate Smith Drops 50Lbs From 250Lbs Frame the Natural Way – Using His Brother's Cookbook Instead of Ozempic

Country star Nate Smith has gone from flabby to fit, dropping 50 pounds from his 250-pound frame in six months, RadarOnline.com can reveal. His secret weapon? His little brother Kyle Smith.

The 39-year-old singer brags he didn't go the quick-fix route with drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro. Instead, he slimmed down by following the recipes in Kyle's diet cookbook, which features tasty meals that won't pack on the pounds.

Nate, whose anthem World on Fire tied a record by topping the country charts for 10 weeks last year, also found focusing on eating less helped.