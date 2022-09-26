Can’t Stand Right-Wing Rhetoric? Here Are Five Books For Left-Leaning Readers
The current tumultuous state of politics in America has understandably turned off — quite literally — a large number of citizens from tuning in to political-based television shows and documentaries. With many Americans forgoing the choice to form opinions based on televised coverage, RadarOnline has compiled a list of five books for the left-leaning crowd that discusses recent events, scandals and political history without the pomp and circumstance of on-air coverage.
The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics by White House Bureau Chief of Politico and MSNBC Host, Jonathan Lemire, discusses the state of politics in the country post-2020. Diving into the ‘big lie’ statements first made by Donald Trump in 2016, Lemire dissects not only the impact of pushing an unfounded allegation of widespread election fraud to the masses, but also the cause for and shift of politics since in current day America. The Big Lie uses thoughtful interviews to construct unique perspectives to the damage cause by opportunistic politicians.
From acclaimed journalist Dan Rather comes What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism. Through a series of poignant essays, Rather walks through what it means to be an American and the present dangers that threaten democracy. What Unites Us brings the bigger picture in view as Rather reflects on issues such as public education, the power of voting and the free press, as well as the sacrifices that generations of Americans have made to secure our nation’s democratic values. What Unites Us is available on Kindle, Audiobook, paperback and hardcover formats.
Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America by Sarah Kendzior looks at the calculated rise to power by Donald Trump since the 1980s. Pulling back the layers of American history that allowed the popularity of Donald Trump to happen, Hiding in Plain Sight discusses the ‘inherent fragility of American democracy’ and the overall threat that losses of freedom pose to the future of the country. Using the country’s own historical events, as well as recent incidents of taking queues from corrupt foreign powers, the eradication of democracy bit by bit is outlined in Hiding in Plain Sight.
Released after the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum looks at the rise of authoritarianism not only in the United States but across the world. As democracy is threatened by power-hungry leaders, Applebaum analyzes antidemocratic trends while diving deep into the appeal of nationalism and autocracy. Twilight of Democracy is available on Kindle, Audiobook and paperback formats.
As the son of European World War II refugees and a scholar and philanthropist, Jason Stanley powerfully delivers first-hand accounts of the impact of fascism in How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them. Plainly laying out divisive rhetoric, political stunts and other tactics used by leaders, Stanley makes an argument that a nation does not have to be fascist to fall victim to its ideals. Through reflections on culture, race issues such as critical race theory as well as historical events from around the world, Stanley answers a question many Americans have pondered — how did we get here?