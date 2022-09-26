Rapper Mystikal Preyed On Victim, Rid Her Of 'Bad Spirits' Before Alleged Sexual Assault
Disturbing new details have emerged surrounding famed rapper Mystikal's sexual assault case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The unidentified woman said the incident unfolded at his Prairieville home in late July after Mystikal (real name: Michael Tyler) accused her of stealing $100 from him.
An arrest warrant stated that she claimed Mystikal seemed to calm down before getting upset, then allegedly punching her, choking her, pulling braids out of her hair and taking her keys and phone to prevent her from leaving.
In another shocking turn of events, the woman also alleged that Mystikal threw rubbing alcohol on her and forced her to pray with him.
According to reports, the Still Smokin' rapper did so to rid the woman of any "bad spirits" in her body.
The woman reportedly escaped from the house and went to the Baton Rouge General Hospital.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that he pleaded not guilty to accusations of raping and choking a woman and of possessing several drugs.
According to jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lyricist was arrested on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment and booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Jail.
He was also hit with felony charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and simple robbery.
"My client is innocent of all charges," his attorney Joel Pearce said, adding, "My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about."
The 51-year-old is currently being held without bond as he awaits his next October court date.
"We're extremely disappointed that the judge decided he needed to hold Mr. Tyler without bond," said Roy Maughan, Tyler's attorney.
RadarOnline.com previously reported on how this is not the first time Mystikal faced these types of allegations.
He was charged with rape back in 2017, but the charges were ultimately dropped due to lack of evidence.
"Based on the grand jury's decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney's office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler," the D.A.'s office said at the time.
Mystikal was also accused of sexual battery in 2003, to which he pled guilty and spent six years behind bars. He was released from prison in 2010 and ordered to register as a sex offender.