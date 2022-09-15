'Fake Ukrainian Heiress' Who Sparked Security Concerns Over Mar-a-Lago Photos With Trump Blames Ex For Spreading 'Lies' As FBI Investigates

Tarasenko not only filed lawsuits against her from Montreal to Miami, but also said she worked indirectly for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"What boils my blood most is people even thinking I'm Russian or a Russian agent," she told the New York Post over the phone, stating people there don't exist to her any longer "since they invaded my country and killed my family and took homes."

Yashchyshyn said her brother was called for military service after Russia invaded Ukraine.