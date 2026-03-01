EXCLUSIVE: We Unravel the Massive and Chilling Mysteries That Still Shroud Jeffrey Epstein's Death Seven Years After Pedophile's 'Jail Suicide'

Among the most explosive mysteries still shrouding Epstein's death is a claim prison staff used a decoy body to mislead reporters. According to internal interview notes, officers at the facility devised a plan because of a "large news media presence" outside the jail.

Records state they "used boxes and sheets to create what appeared to be a human body, which was put into the white OCME logistics vehicle, which the press followed, allowing the black vehicle to depart unnoticed with Epstein's body." Officials have not publicly confirmed the claim.

Other questions focus on whether anyone entered Epstein's prison tier on the night he died. Newly released FBI material noted that at 10:39 pm on August 9, "a flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs," adding it "could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier."

The Inspector General later wrote: "Inmates are currently on lockdown; it is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up." A final report added: "At approximately 10.39 pm, an unidentified CO appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10.41 pm."

That appears to conflict with earlier assurances. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in 2019 he had reviewed footage and confirmed no one entered the area. And ex-FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said: "There's video clear as day. He's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it. We are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced version, and we're going to give the original so you don't think there were any shenanigans."

Forensic experts disagree. Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant, said: "Based on the limited video, it's more likely a person in an orange uniform."

Video analyst Jim Safford said, "To say that there's no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false."