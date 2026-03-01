Lauren Holly Reacts to Dennis Quaid's Trump Praise: 'At Least I Got to Slap Him Real Hard'
March 1 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Lauren Holly didn't mince words after her former Any Given Sunday costar Dennis Quaid publicly praised President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 62, reacted on Threads after Senator Ted Cruz posted footage of Quaid traveling on Air Force One to attend Trump's speech in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, February 27.
Lauren Holly's Response
In the video, Cruz referenced Quaid's portrayal of Ronald Reagan in a 2024 biopic and asked him, "I'd like to ask President Reagan what you think of President Trump."
Quaid, 71, answered in his Reagan impression: "Well, I think he's like me on steroids, actually!"
Holly quickly chimed in on social media.
"At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday," she joked, referring to their roles in the 1999 football drama, where she played Cindy Rooney opposite Quaid's quarterback, Jack "Cap" Rooney.
Her commentary didn't stop there. When one Threads user asked if she could "slap the whole regime really hard for us," Holly replied, "I would if I could."
Another user shared footage of Quaid declaring he "loves Donald Trump" at the Texas event. Holly reacted bluntly: "It's crazy to me at this point."
'Make Fascists Uncomfortable'
As her posts began circulating widely, one social media user wrote: "Watching @laurenholly comment on all the Dennis Quiad (SIC) capitulation is top tier @threads energy. Make fascists uncomfortable by any means possible..."
"Any means," Holly responded.
Dennis Quaid and Donald Trump
Quaid has been vocal about his admiration for Trump in recent years. During a 2024 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said that "the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did" while in office, according to US Weekly.
"People might call him an a--hole, but he's my a--hole," he quipped at the time.
In a separate interview on The Greg Laurie Show, the actor described himself as "a common-sense independent," though he acknowledged that he leans "more conservative in my head."
He also praised Trump's demeanor, calling him "very personable, incredibly funny, a good listener, and a surprisingly approachable person."
Donald Trump is 'Really Genuine'
"[Trump is] very funny. And really genuine. He wouldn't be president if he wasn't genuine," Quaid insisted. "The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person."
He added, "I've never seen anybody with that kind of energy. People say that about me, but he's really got a lot of energy."