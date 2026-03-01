Lauren Holly Reacts to Dennis Quaid's Trump Praise: 'At Least I Got to Slap Him Real Hard'

In the video, Cruz referenced Quaid's portrayal of Ronald Reagan in a 2024 biopic and asked him, "I'd like to ask President Reagan what you think of President Trump."

Quaid, 71, answered in his Reagan impression: "Well, I think he's like me on steroids, actually!"

Holly quickly chimed in on social media.

"At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday," she joked, referring to their roles in the 1999 football drama, where she played Cindy Rooney opposite Quaid's quarterback, Jack "Cap" Rooney.

Her commentary didn't stop there. When one Threads user asked if she could "slap the whole regime really hard for us," Holly replied, "I would if I could."

Another user shared footage of Quaid declaring he "loves Donald Trump" at the Texas event. Holly reacted bluntly: "It's crazy to me at this point."