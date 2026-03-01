EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Drug Shock — Hollywood Icon Blasts Showbiz Bosses and Her Grandmother for 'Poisoning' Her Mom Judy Garland With Pills

Garland, who died in London in 1969 aged 47 from what was described as an "incautious self-overdosage," had battled dependency on prescription medication for decades.

Minnelli writes the blame lay not only with the pressures of the studio system but with adults entrusted with her mother's care. She says: "They (the Press) said she was a bad mother, that she drank too much, took too many pills, and ignored her family."

But Minnelli continues: "Mama spent millions of dollars in rehab units and hospitals, praying that they could heal her. She had rounds of electroshock therapy. Nothing worked. It's no secret who the culprits were. Industry executives – and, I'm told, my grandmother – had poisoned her with uppers and downers since she was a child star."

Garland was thrust into the spotlight as a teenager, achieving global fame in 1939 playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.