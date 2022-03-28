Liza Minnelli Shocks Fans With 'Frail' Oscars Appearance

Minnelli was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret, and Gaga was more than happy to help her throughout their presenting duties during the 94th Academy Awards.

When the acclaimed EGOT winner sorted through her note cards on stage and said, "I don't understand," Gaga kindly told her, "I got it," before announcing the nominees. CODA ultimately took home the coveted prize.

"Oh #lizaminnelli," one fan tweeted with a crying emoji. "Thank goodness for @ladygaga literally taking her by the hand & leading her through that. It was hard to see her looking so very frail. #Oscars2022."