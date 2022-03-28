Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance.

"Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.

The Blade star, 59, was a presenter during the highly anticipated soiree, arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a head-to-toe burgundy suit.