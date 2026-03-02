Iran Would 'Be Obliterated': Trump Admitted 'He's Left Instructions' If He's Assassinated In Resurfaced White House Interview
March 2 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Donald Trump previously admitted he's "left instructions" if he were assassinated, insisting Iran would be obliterated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The resurfaced 2025 remarks about his possible assassination come fresh on the heels of the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
What Did Donald Trump Say?
When asked about threats of his being killed, Trump claimed it would be a "terrible thing for them to do."
The Don continued addressing the situation, noting he wasn't saying it would be terrible "because of him."
"If they did that, they would be obliterated," he shared. "That would be the end. I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left."
What Else Did Donald Trump Have to Say?
After insisting they "shouldn't be able to do it," the Don then got a dig in at his predecessor, Joe Biden.
"And Biden should've said that, but he never did," he stated. "I don't know why. Lack of intelligence, perhaps. But he never said it."
Trump reiterated his point, noting if something were to happen to a "leader" or those "close to a leader," one would inevitably call for "total obliteration of a state that did it."
"That would include Iran," he added.
The Don Threatens Iran
As Radar reported on March 1, Trump responded to threats coming from Tehran and insisted he is prepared to respond with overwhelming force.
On Truth Social, he noted Iran had "stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever before."
"THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!" he elaborated.
Trump's post came after Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X.
"YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT," he said. "TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE."
The Attacks on Iran
Earlier on March 1, Trump was insistent military action in Iran would not come to a halt anytime soon.
"The heavy and pinpoint bombing … will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" he shared on Truth Social.
In a separate post, he claimed significant damage had been done to Iran's naval forces.
"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," the Prez divulged. "We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"
On February 28, Trump addressed the people of Iran amid the strikes.
"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," he instructed.
He added: "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."