Iran Would 'Be Obliterated': Trump Admitted 'He's Left Instructions' If He's Assassinated In Resurfaced White House Interview

Earlier on March 1, Trump was insistent military action in Iran would not come to a halt anytime soon.

"The heavy and pinpoint bombing … will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" he shared on Truth Social.

In a separate post, he claimed significant damage had been done to Iran's naval forces.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," the Prez divulged. "We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"

On February 28, Trump addressed the people of Iran amid the strikes.

"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," he instructed.

He added: "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."