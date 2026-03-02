Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Iran Would 'Be Obliterated': Trump Admitted 'He's Left Instructions' If He's Assassinated In Resurfaced White House Interview

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Iran assassinating him would be 'the end' for them back in 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump previously admitted he's "left instructions" if he were assassinated, insisting Iran would be obliterated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The resurfaced 2025 remarks about his possible assassination come fresh on the heels of the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @seanhannity/Instagram

Donald Trump said there wouldn't be 'anything left' of Iran if he were assassinated.

When asked about threats of his being killed, Trump claimed it would be a "terrible thing for them to do."

The Don continued addressing the situation, noting he wasn't saying it would be terrible "because of him."

"If they did that, they would be obliterated," he shared. "That would be the end. I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left."

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Did Donald Trump Have to Say?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stated assassinating a leader or those 'close to a leader' would call for 'obliteration of a state that did it.'

After insisting they "shouldn't be able to do it," the Don then got a dig in at his predecessor, Joe Biden.

"And Biden should've said that, but he never did," he stated. "I don't know why. Lack of intelligence, perhaps. But he never said it."

Trump reiterated his point, noting if something were to happen to a "leader" or those "close to a leader," one would inevitably call for "total obliteration of a state that did it."

"That would include Iran," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Don Threatens Iran

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran on March 1 via Truth Social.

As Radar reported on March 1, Trump responded to threats coming from Tehran and insisted he is prepared to respond with overwhelming force.

On Truth Social, he noted Iran had "stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever before."

"THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!" he elaborated.

Trump's post came after Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X.

"YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT," he said. "TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Bill Maher's low blow at Jimmy Kimmel's wife has ended their longtime friendship.

Late-Night Funnymen Feud Explodes — Bill Maher's Low Blow on Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Closes Door on Friendship

split image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Could See Donald Trump Declaring 'National Emergency' to Cancel Midterms

The Attacks on Iran

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the objective of the Iran strikes are to achieve 'peace.'

Earlier on March 1, Trump was insistent military action in Iran would not come to a halt anytime soon.

"The heavy and pinpoint bombing … will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" he shared on Truth Social.

In a separate post, he claimed significant damage had been done to Iran's naval forces.

"I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important," the Prez divulged. "We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"

On February 28, Trump addressed the people of Iran amid the strikes.

"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," he instructed.

He added: "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.