Christina Applegate Reveals 'Touching' Moment With Jimmy Kimmel as Actress Appeared on Late Night Show With Cane Following MS Diagnosis

Applegate shared how "The day I got my star was about the first time anyone had seen me since my diagnosis, and I felt humiliated" about her appearance.

"I want to throw up when I think of the pictures that are out there of me. I look sad and embarrassed. Because all I can think is: everyone is staring," she continues.

Applegate noted how it was such a drastic change from how she's been viewed as a blonde bombshell ever since her breakout role as Kelly Bundy on Married...With Children.

"Once, people stared at my b----. But now I knew they were staring not only because I was disabled; they were staring because I was fat, forever an unacceptable fate for women in Hollywood," she laments.

"'Oh wow,' I could imagine everyone saying. 'Christina Applegate, of all people, is fat. Not to mention she’s got a cane. Not to mention she’s got a disease," the Anchorman star remembers thinking about her first major public appearance since the diagnosis.