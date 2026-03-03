Ioan Gruffudd Claims Hollywood Career 'Impacted' by Ex-Wife Alice Evans' 'Malicious and False' Social Media Rants — 'It Was a Problem, 100 Percent'
March 3 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Ioan Gruffudd believes his Hollywood career has been impacted by his ex-wife's "malicious and false" social media attacks against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fantastic Four actor's manager, Maryellen Mulcahy, made the claims while testifying on the fifth day of his trial against Alice Evans, whom he’s trying to renew a domestic violence restraining order against.
How Was Ioan Gruffudd's Career Impacted By Ex-Wife's Rants?
The veteran Hollywood manager said, "I definitely think they had an impact on his career. Many of Evans's posts about her former spouse were malicious, angry, and bitter statements that had no basis in truth."
She continued: "The first thing prospective movie industry employers, plus agents and publicists, do when they’re thinking of an actor for a role is 'Google them.' And if they come up with stuff like that (Evans' posts), their response is going to be, "Is there any truth to this?"
"It caused hesitation. It was a problem – 100 percent," Mulcahy added.
Ioan Gruffudd's Request For a New Restraining Order To Be Tossed?
Gruffudd and Evans broke up in 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was finalized in 2023. Since then, they have been locked in a bitter feud over money and the custody of their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12.
Last April, the Welsh actor, 52, married Australian-born Bianca Wallace, 33, and the couple had a baby girl, Mia, in November. Evans denies any ongoing harassment and is asking Judge Michael Convey to refuse Gruffudd's request for a new restraining order.
The 57-year-old claims she is broke and wants the court to order Gruffudd to increase the $1,500 a month he pays her in spousal support and the $3,000 a month he pays in child support for their two girls.
Why Does Ioan Gruffudd Want To Cancel Spousal Support Payments?
Gruffudd alleges their children have been "poisoned and alienated" against him by their mother.
He wants to stop paying spousal support altogether, based upon Evans's alleged persistent domestic abuse of him and her many violations of the (previous) restraining order. He also maintains that he has already "overpaid" Evans by almost $400,000.
Mulcahy, who used to manage Evans as well, says she tried to persuade her to take down her derogatory posts about Gruffudd.
"But her response was hostile," she claimed. "Her posts were provocative and dangerous, and they weren’t helpful to the careers of either of them. It was not a good look."
Evans' lawyer previously argued the recent comments she made on social media "were not harassment – they were merely statements made by Alice about her life and current circumstances."
Mulcahy said she was shocked when, after asking Evans to remove her derogatory posts, she turned on her.
Evans even falsely accused her of knowing "for years" that Gruffudd was having an affair with Wallace while he was still married, according to Mulcahy.
In an email, Evans wrote to her: "He thinks he's God. I have nothing to lose. When someone has nothing to lose, they become dangerous."
"Alice said I was choosing the wrong side and I would go down with him, that I would regret siding with him," Mulcahy said.
"It was threatening. It was scary. I thought she was threatening my career and my business. I thought she was threatening to ruin Ioan's career."