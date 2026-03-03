Ioan Gruffudd Claims Hollywood Career 'Impacted' by Ex-Wife Alice Evans' 'Malicious and False' Social Media Rants — 'It Was a Problem, 100 Percent'

The veteran Hollywood manager said, "I definitely think they had an impact on his career. Many of Evans's posts about her former spouse were malicious, angry, and bitter statements that had no basis in truth."

She continued: "The first thing prospective movie industry employers, plus agents and publicists, do when they’re thinking of an actor for a role is 'Google them.' And if they come up with stuff like that (Evans' posts), their response is going to be, "Is there any truth to this?"

"It caused hesitation. It was a problem – 100 percent," Mulcahy added.