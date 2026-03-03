Jeffrey Epstein 'Used' Pal Woody Allen to Scout for Young Women as Sex Fiend Wanted His Victims in the Director's Movies — 'Looking for Beautiful Girls to Cast'
March 3 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein would reportedly name-drop his friend Woody Allen when looking for young models he could potentially add to his alleged s-- trafficking empire, RadarOnline.com can report.
The disgraced director also apparently added some of Epstein's victims to his movies as a sort of friendly favor to the s-- fiend.
Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen Had a Mutual Friendship
Allen's name comes up in the final batch of the Epstein files more than 3,000 times, as the two exchanged emails, and the Annie Hall director was a frequent guest at the financier's fancy parties.
Emails indicate Epstein would use his buddy's name as an excuse to call modeling agencies and scout for young women. In one email from 2012, Epstein boasts: "I'm with Woody Allen and [he is] looking for beautiful girls to cast. Any ideas?"
In another exchange with Faith Kates, the co-founder of the modeling agency NextModels, Epstein asked if she had any "aspiring actresses" to recommend, as he and Allen were grabbing dinner together soon.
Jeffrey Epstein's 'Assistants' Appeared in Woody Allen's Movies
Epstein would also supply "assistants" – a term he used to describe his young women – to Allen for films. Many of the women appeared as extras or background actors.
In 2014, Epstein asked Allen to provide background roles for three of his "assistants" aged 21 to 26 in the movie Irrational Man, starring Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix.
A person said to "closely resemble" one of the women appears during a classroom scene, seated close to Stone.
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Allen's friendship with Epstein has been known for years. The filmmaker, his wife, Soon Yi Previn, and the businessman were neighbors in New York City, and the three often dined together.
"Woody and Soon-Yi were regular guests, despite the creepiness surrounding him," one source said.
Letters show Allen describing dinners at Epstein's mansion as being like Dracula's castle, complete with "three young female vampires who service the place."
Allen later said the line was meant as a joke, but he also praised Epstein as "charming and personable."
"Those dinners were fascinating," Allen said. "He couldn't have been nicer. We never, ever, saw Jeffrey with underage girls."
Woody Allen's History of Scandal is Well Known
Of course, Allen is no stranger to salacious scandals, having married his adopted daughter, Previn.
The 90-year-old filmmaker, who married Previn in 1997 after his split from actress Mia Farrow, said the public would have condemned him just as harshly had he left Farrow for an "air stewardess."
The director's relationship with Previn, now 54, became public in 1992 when Farrow discovered nude photographs of her daughter in Allen's New York apartment. Previn was 21 at the time, 35 years younger than Allen.
The relationship, coupled with longstanding allegations that he molested their adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven, left his career hanging by a thread for several years.
Prosecutors in Connecticut investigated the Farrow charges in 1993 but declined to press charges. One insider summed up Allen's friendship with Epstein as ill-advised.
"People may have looked the other way in the '90s, but in today's climate, defending Jeffrey Epstein while joking about marrying your ex's daughter is beyond tone-deaf. Woody can try to reframe it, but the outrage isn't going to go away," the source noted.