Jeffrey Epstein 'Used' Pal Woody Allen to Scout for Young Women as Sex Fiend Wanted His Victims in the Director's Movies — 'Looking for Beautiful Girls to Cast'

Allen's name comes up in the final batch of the Epstein files more than 3,000 times, as the two exchanged emails, and the Annie Hall director was a frequent guest at the financier's fancy parties.

Emails indicate Epstein would use his buddy's name as an excuse to call modeling agencies and scout for young women. In one email from 2012, Epstein boasts: "I'm with Woody Allen and [he is] looking for beautiful girls to cast. Any ideas?"

In another exchange with Faith Kates, the co-founder of the modeling agency NextModels, Epstein asked if she had any "aspiring actresses" to recommend, as he and Allen were grabbing dinner together soon.