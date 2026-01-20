EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher 'Vociferously' Defends Woody Allen Against Sexual Abuse Allegations and Claims Legendary Director Is 'Not a Child Molester'

"You had Woody Allen here. That one blew me away," Carvey, 70, gushed to the Real Time host, 69, about how Allen, 90, stopped by his clubhouse for an appearance on Club Random that dropped on September 1, 2025.

"Yes. Thank you. I loved doing that," Maher raved about getting to chat with the Annie Hall director.

The HBO personality noted that the interview was slightly challenging, but immediately jumped to Allen's defense about the child sexual predator allegations.

"And he, well, there are moments where it's be careful about 'meeting your idols syndrome.' But he's still Woody Allen, and you know, there were things that I didn't love. But he's not a child molester," Maher claimed.