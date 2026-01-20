EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher 'Vociferously' Defends Woody Allen Against Sexual Abuse Allegations and Claims Legendary Director Is 'Not a Child Molester'
Bill Maher continues to controversially defend embattled director Woody Allen against decades-old child sexual abuse allegations made by his estranged adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's not a child molester," the comedian definitely claimed during his Club Random podcast on Monday, January 19, to his guests and close pals David Spade and Dana Carvey.
"You had Woody Allen here. That one blew me away," Carvey, 70, gushed to the Real Time host, 69, about how Allen, 90, stopped by his clubhouse for an appearance on Club Random that dropped on September 1, 2025.
"Yes. Thank you. I loved doing that," Maher raved about getting to chat with the Annie Hall director.
The HBO personality noted that the interview was slightly challenging, but immediately jumped to Allen's defense about the child sexual predator allegations.
"And he, well, there are moments where it's be careful about 'meeting your idols syndrome.' But he's still Woody Allen, and you know, there were things that I didn't love. But he's not a child molester," Maher claimed.
Maher said he wished Allen had recalled more stories about his incredible career, similar to his 2020 memoir, Apropos of Nothing.
"The book is amazing...I wanted him to be here and say the things he said in the book, and sometimes he didn't," Maher explained about his disappointment while chalking it up to Allen's advanced age.
When referring to HBO's 2021 docuseries Allen V. Farrow, Maher declared, "I defended him vociferously about that with nothing for me in it, including going against my own network, which put out a documentary that I criticized."
"I would criticize it any day because it only presented one side," she continued, adding, "It was really Mia's story," referring to Allen's former longtime partner, Mia Farrow.
"That's what they're saying. Yeah, he's guilty," Spade noted about the documentary, with Maher claimed, "Well, but he's not."
Allen's appearance on Club Random divided fans: some were happy he was given a platform, while others were upset that Maher didn't delve into the allegations and that his questions were self-centered.
"The Bill Maher interview was terrible. A few good insights from Woody, but mostly Maher shooting his mouth off about himself," one person sneered on Facebook, while a second wrote, "Maher thinks too highly of himself and his own opinions. Having said that, it was good to give Woody a forum."
"While I’m sincerely thankful for the interview, it would have been far better if it were an interview with Woody Allen, and not a pontification session of Bill Maher, with an appearance by Woody," a third griped about the overly chatty stand-up comedian.
Maher previously spouted off about why he is convinced Allen is innocent of allegedly molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan, in 1992 when she was a child.
The auteur called the claims against him "preposterous" and declared he was "perfectly innocent" in a 2020 interview.
"First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they're accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and was vindictive," Maher said during a 2024 episode of Club Random, referring to how Mia, 80, encouraged Dylan to speak out.
"I just flat-out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight," the New Rules author added.
No charges were ever brought against Allen.