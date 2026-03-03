Watch the Moment Bill Clinton Is Asked If He Believes Vile Pal Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide Behind Bars in Tense Deposition — 'I Think Maybe He Finally Got Caught'

Epstein died of apparent suicide in August 2019 while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. At the time, he was awaiting trial for trafficking charges. Following his death, it was widely rumored that Epstein had been murdered because he had been planning to spill secrets on rich and powerful people who had allegedly been on his supposed client list.

During Clinton's deposition, he was asked directly if he believed Epstein took his own life.

"I don't know. I wouldn't know what the medical finding was," the former POTUS responded. "I think maybe he finally got caught."

Clinton added, "But I don't know. Neither do you. None of us know."