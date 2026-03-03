Watch the Moment Bill Clinton Is Asked If He Believes Vile Pal Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide Behind Bars in Tense Deposition — 'I Think Maybe He Finally Got Caught'
March 3 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton was grilled on his past relationship with convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and whether or not he believes that he actually died by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In newly-released footage of the highly-anticipated deposition hearing with the House Oversight Committee, Clinton, 79, admitted his true feelings about what happened to the late s-- offender.
Bill Clinton Claims No One Knows What Happened to Epstein
Epstein died of apparent suicide in August 2019 while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. At the time, he was awaiting trial for trafficking charges. Following his death, it was widely rumored that Epstein had been murdered because he had been planning to spill secrets on rich and powerful people who had allegedly been on his supposed client list.
During Clinton's deposition, he was asked directly if he believed Epstein took his own life.
"I don't know. I wouldn't know what the medical finding was," the former POTUS responded. "I think maybe he finally got caught."
Clinton added, "But I don't know. Neither do you. None of us know."
Bill Clinton Says He Did 'Nothing Wrong'
Clinton was called to testify on his past interactions with the late financier after photos of him and Epstein were released by the Department of Justice as a part of the Epstein files dump. However, the politician insisted they weren't close and that he "did nothing wrong."
"We were friendly, but I didn't know him well enough to say we were friends," he explained.
Clinton further claimed, "There's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realize he was trafficking women."
Bill Clinton Defends Hillary
Just before the deposition began, Clinton jumped to his wife Hillary's defense, insisting that she had "nothing to do" with Epstein and shouldn't have been deposed.
"She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties," he continued at the time. "Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right."
"We began this hearing with me raising my hand and taking an oath to tell the truth," he noted. "But everyone has a responsibility to be honest with those they represent. Whether you raised your right hand or not, each and every one of us owes nothing less than truth and accuracy to the American people."
What Did Bill Clinton Say About Donald Trump?
Republican Rep. James Comer, who is the head of the Oversight Committee, alleged that Clinton claimed Trump "never said anything" to make him think he was involved in Epstein's trafficking operation or other crimes.
However, Clinton did say that he believed Trump knew Epstein "well" and that they eventually had a falling out over "a falling out over a land-deal, property deal."
As Radar previously reported, Trump spoke out on the deposition, noting that he didn't "like seeing" Clinton questioned.
"See, I like Bill Clinton," he continued at the time. "I still like Bill Clinton. I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me. He understood me."