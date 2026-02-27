He's Got The Don's Back! Bill Clinton Insists Trump Is 'Innocent' at Epstein Interrogation — As Both Presidents Face Backlash Over Ties to Vile Pedo
Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton has shockingly proclaimed Donald Trump's innocence during his interrogation over disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president soon returned the favor, insisting he doesn't "like" that Clinton is having to go through a deposition related to the vile pedophile.
What Did Bill Clinton Say About Donald Trump?
Republican Rep. James Comer, the head of the Oversight Committee, who is conducting the interrogations, attested Clinton had absolved Trump of any guilt during his testimony.
Comer claimed the former president claimed Trump had "never said anything" to make him think he was involved in Epstein's depraved crimes.
Robert Garcia, a Democratic rep, had a different tale to tell, noting Comer's description of what Clinton had said was "not accurate."
He added Clinton's statements broached "some very important new questions about comments President Trump has actually made in the past."
'I Don't Like Seeing Him Deposed'
Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House about Clinton having to testify about Epstein, once again sticking in his fellow president's corner.
"I don't like seeing him deposed, but they certainly went after me," Trump added.
This wasn't the first time Trump has spoken positively about Clinton as of late, as he told reporters earlier this month it bothered him that "somebody is going after Bill Clinton."
"See, I like Bill Clinton," he continued at the time. "I still like Bill Clinton. I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me. He understood me."
During his sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, Clinton boldly declared he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong."
He also reamed the committee out for subpoenaing his wife, Hillary, who testified yesterday.
"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," Bill raged. "She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right."
Bill also made clear the committee would "often hear" he doesn't recall in response to their questions.
"That might be unsatisfying. But I'm not going to say something I'm not sure of," he explained. "This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. This is not merely for my benefit, but because it doesn't help you for me to play detective 24 years later.'"
What Happened During Hillary Clinton's Testimony?
At Hillary's sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, she shared she didn't recall meeting Epstein. She also divulged she does "not" have any information regarding the criminal activities of Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activity," Hillary shared on Thursday, February 26. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
After slamming the ordeal as "partisan political theater," Clinton shared her heart "breaks for the survivors."
"And I am furious on their behalf," she added.