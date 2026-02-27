He's Got The Don's Back! Bill Clinton Insists Trump Is 'Innocent' at Epstein Interrogation — As Both Presidents Face Backlash Over Ties to Vile Pedo

The president soon returned the favor, insisting he doesn't "like" that Clinton is having to go through a deposition related to the vile pedophile.

Bill Clinton has shockingly proclaimed Donald Trump 's innocence during his interrogation over disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clinton is being interrogated over his ties to Epstein.

Republican Rep. James Comer, the head of the Oversight Committee, who is conducting the interrogations, attested Clinton had absolved Trump of any guilt during his testimony.

Comer claimed the former president claimed Trump had "never said anything" to make him think he was involved in Epstein's depraved crimes.

Robert Garcia, a Democratic rep, had a different tale to tell, noting Comer's description of what Clinton had said was "not accurate."

He added Clinton's statements broached "some very important new questions about comments President Trump has actually made in the past."