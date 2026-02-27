Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Clinton

He's Got The Don's Back! Bill Clinton Insists Trump Is 'Innocent' at Epstein Interrogation — As Both Presidents Face Backlash Over Ties to Vile Pedo

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton allegedly said Donald Trump 'never said anything' to make him think he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Clinton has shockingly proclaimed Donald Trump's innocence during his interrogation over disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president soon returned the favor, insisting he doesn't "like" that Clinton is having to go through a deposition related to the vile pedophile.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Bill Clinton Say About Donald Trump?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton is being interrogated over his ties to Epstein.

Republican Rep. James Comer, the head of the Oversight Committee, who is conducting the interrogations, attested Clinton had absolved Trump of any guilt during his testimony.

Comer claimed the former president claimed Trump had "never said anything" to make him think he was involved in Epstein's depraved crimes.

Robert Garcia, a Democratic rep, had a different tale to tell, noting Comer's description of what Clinton had said was "not accurate."

He added Clinton's statements broached "some very important new questions about comments President Trump has actually made in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Like Seeing Him Deposed'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said he doesn't 'like' seeing Clinton deposed.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House about Clinton having to testify about Epstein, once again sticking in his fellow president's corner.

"I don't like seeing him deposed, but they certainly went after me," Trump added.

This wasn't the first time Trump has spoken positively about Clinton as of late, as he told reporters earlier this month it bothered him that "somebody is going after Bill Clinton."

"See, I like Bill Clinton," he continued at the time. "I still like Bill Clinton. I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me. He understood me."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton lambasted the House Oversight Committee for issuing a subpoena to his wife, Hillary.

During his sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, Clinton boldly declared he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong."

He also reamed the committee out for subpoenaing his wife, Hillary, who testified yesterday.

"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," Bill raged. "She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right."

Bill also made clear the committee would "often hear" he doesn't recall in response to their questions.

"That might be unsatisfying. But I'm not going to say something I'm not sure of," he explained. "This was all a long time ago. And I am bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess. This is not merely for my benefit, but because it doesn't help you for me to play detective 24 years later.'"

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
hillary clinton, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell

Hillary Clinton Abruptly Shuts Down Press Conference After Reporter Asked About Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell

bill, hillary clinton jeffrey epstein

'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Denies Having Knowledge of Epstein's Vile Crimes — As Ex-Prez Defends Wife Hillary After Chaotic Testimony

What Happened During Hillary Clinton's Testimony?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said she did 'not' have any information regarding criminal activities of Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

At Hillary's sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, she shared she didn't recall meeting Epstein. She also divulged she does "not" have any information regarding the criminal activities of Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activity," Hillary shared on Thursday, February 26. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

After slamming the ordeal as "partisan political theater," Clinton shared her heart "breaks for the survivors."

"And I am furious on their behalf," she added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.