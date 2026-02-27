Hillary Clinton Blasts Oversight Committee For Asking About 'UFOs and Pizzagate' During Chaotic Epstein Deposition — 'Partisan Political Theater'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Hillary Clinton blasted the oversight committee for asking about "UFOs and Pizzagate" during the chaotic deposition about Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She found the questions regarding those topics so outlandish that the former first lady branded them as "partisan political theater."
What Did Hillary Say About Her Deposition?
After her deposition regarding the disgraced financier, which took place in Chappaqua, N.Y., Clinton spoke to reporters.
She noted the end of the deposition became "quite unusual."
"I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate – one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet – that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me," Clinton shared.
The former presidential candidate commented on Chairman James Comer for "raising a series of significant questions that I responded to about the nature of the investigation and the areas that I thought should be explored."
"So I appreciated that, I want to see the truth come out. So that was a reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition," she added.
Hillary Found the Deposition 'Very Repetitive'
Clinton insisted she answered every question the committee threw her way based on what she knew, but felt the interrogation was "very repetitive."
"I thought that they literally asked the same questions over and over again, which didn't seem to me to be very productive," she stated.
"And then, as I said toward the end, there were several questions that were off-subject."
What Did Hillary Share During Her Deposition?
During her deposition, Clinton said she never met Epstein; however, she copped to knowing his alleged madam and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, "casually, as an acquaintance."
She also claimed she was confident that the Epstein files the Department of Justice released, which mentioned her husband, former president Bill Clinton, did not contain anything suggesting he knew about Epstein's crimes.
Hillary also said she would not testify again and criticized the committee for not allowing the hearing to be public, as she and Bill had requested, adding they could have "spent their day more productively."
Although Bill and Hillary were initially resistant to being deposed, as they ignored subpoenas from the oversight committee, once they were threatened with being held in contempt of Congress, they agreed to talk.
A Leaked Photo From Hillary's Deposition
During the deposition, Lauren Boebert leaked a photo from inside the room, which was against the rules that were set before the interrogation.
Oversight ranking member Robert Garcia called the move "unacceptable" and claimed Republicans broke "their own committee rules that they established with the Secretary and her team."
When Boebert was asked about the photo, she responded by making a reference to Hillary using a private email server while working in Barack Obama's administration.
"I just returned to my hotel room and installed the BleachBit software... So, I guess in regard to taking photos, I do not recall," she said.
Bill is due to sit today for his deposition, and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace made it clear she's ready for him after Hillary's responses.
"She gave us plenty of ammunition heading into tomorrow’s deposition with her husband," Mace claimed. "I got three rounds with her today, and I’m just getting warmed up."