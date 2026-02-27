'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Denies Having Knowledge of Epstein's Vile Crimes — As Ex-Prez Defends Wife Hillary After Chaotic Testimony
Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton blasted the House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein after they dragged his wife, Hillary, in for deposition, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During her own questioning, the former first lady repeatedly claimed that she had no contact with the s-- fiend.
"Before we start, I have to get personal," he said at the time. "You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right."
He continued: "We began this hearing with me raising my hand and taking an oath to tell the truth. But everyone has a responsibility to be honest with those they represent. Whether you raised your right hand or not, each and every one of us owes nothing less than truth and accuracy to the American people."
Bill Insists He 'Did Nothing Wrong'
Bill further claimed he had "no idea" of the crimes Epstein had committed.
"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," he said. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do."
"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," he stated.
"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing, I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he noted.
"But even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause," the former POTUS continued. "We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him."
Bill and Jeffrey's Alleged Friendship
Despite his denials, there is no doubt Bill and Epstein shared some kind of friendship. The former U.S. president, now 78, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by RadarOnline.com and cited in unsealed court filings.
Epstein's lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, was photographed at the 2010 wedding of Bill and Hillary's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, to investor Marc Mezvinsky, and lawmen discovered an outrageous painting of the former president dressed in a woman's gown in Epstein's New York mansion.
Bill's Epstein Denials
Virginia Giuffre – one of the women that Epstein allegedly trafficked, who died by suicide last year – insisted in her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, Epstein hosted a "big dinner party" on his Caribbean estate, known as Pedo Island, that featured Bill as the guest of honor.
Bill has vehemently denied ever being on the island.
Their supposed bromance reportedly came to a crashing halt in 2016 – surprisingly at the behest of Epstein. An email from the creep revealed he was the one who ended their friendship, as he claimed Bill had lied and contradicted himself.
"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."