Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Doggone It: Disturbing Reason Trump Gave Kristi Noem Key DHS Job — As 'ICE Barbie' Faces Rising Calls For Her Firing

Photo of Photo of Kristi Noem, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appears to have a soft spot for dog-killing Kristi Noem.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump saw something in Kristi Noem that had him eager to include her in his administration, and that something may have been her confession to killing a puppy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Noem, best known as the "Ice Barbie," was tapped as the Secretary of Homeland Security, even after she made the disturbing admission in her memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Hated That Dog'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem has a job in Trump's adminstration, despite her puppy-killing past.

In the 2024 book, titled No Going Back, Noem boasted she shot a 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, claiming the female dog was "aggressive," and putting her disgust for the animal on display.

"I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, labeling the pet "worthless."

She added: "It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done." According to Noem, following the senseless killing, she then buried the puppy in a gravel pit.

While Noem's admission may have turned away most presidents, it did not turn Trump off, at least according to a new book by NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Fascination With Kristi Noem's Behavior Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to have had no problem with Noem admitting she killed a dog.

In the forthcoming book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program, Ainsley makes bold claims, including that Trump considered Noem to be his vice president in 2024, before going with JD Vance.

But while her dog-killing story ended any hope of Noem being Trump's second-in-command, it did not keep her out of the administration.

Everyone appeared to be appalled by Noem, except for Trump, as Ainsley writes, "Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary – it was one of the reasons he chose her."

Noem began working in the Department of Homeland Security in January 2025, but has been brutally mocked for her behavior, including her "cosplay" outfits, as protests against ICE continue to ramp up.

Following the outcry, the 54-year-old touched on the dog incident during an interview with Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast and defended her animal-killing ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem's Animal Killing Past

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem, known as the 'Ice Barbie,' admitted to 'hating' the dog.

"The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens, and then had tried to bite me and attack me," Noem claimed at the time. "That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important."

She added: "At that time, we had little kiddos around every single day… I knew I had to take responsibility for the situation." And while she claimed she "absolutely loves animals," Noem also admitted to killing a "disgusting, musky, rancid" male goat who "loved to chase" her children.

However, Trump and Noem may see eye-to-eye on dogs, as the president is the first commander-in-chief not to have a dog since William McKinley.

As for Noem, the relentless mocking has continued, even over a year into her position. Earlier this month, the Republican was called out after posting a photo of herself signing a contract to buy more steel, despite Trump once claiming Mexico would pay for the wall.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem has been mocked for fumbling the ICE situation and for her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Gavin Newsom called out JD Vance's past criticism of Donald Trump.

Gavin Newsom Issues Warning About 'Dangerous' JD Vance — And Claims He's 'Almost More' Terrified of the Veep Than Trump

rfk jr

Flavor Town Flop! RFK Jr. Mocked for 'Trying to Be Guy Fieri' During Bizarre 'Real Food' Tour

"Just signed the last contract for the purchase of steel for the wall," Noem wrote alongside the photo. "Build baby build."

The contract gives the delayed project at the southern border the go-ahead to proceed with construction. The announcement also clears a major hurdle after the DHS paused on about 200 miles of planned barriers while reviewing contracts for compliance.

"I thought Mexico was paying for the wall?" one person on X asked, as another reacted, "Why would we purchase steel? Don said that Mexico was paying for it… what changed?"

A focus for Trump during his first presidential campaign was that Mexico would be responsible for footing the bill for the border wall, a claim he continued to push to his loyal fan base.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Noem remains in Trump's administration despite months of fumbles and controversy, and even amid a rumored affair with Homeland Security aide Corey Lewandowski.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.