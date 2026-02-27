Doggone It: Disturbing Reason Trump Gave Kristi Noem Key DHS Job — As 'ICE Barbie' Faces Rising Calls For Her Firing

In the forthcoming book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program, Ainsley makes bold claims, including that Trump considered Noem to be his vice president in 2024, before going with JD Vance.

But while her dog-killing story ended any hope of Noem being Trump's second-in-command, it did not keep her out of the administration.

Everyone appeared to be appalled by Noem, except for Trump, as Ainsley writes, "Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary – it was one of the reasons he chose her."

Noem began working in the Department of Homeland Security in January 2025, but has been brutally mocked for her behavior, including her "cosplay" outfits, as protests against ICE continue to ramp up.

Following the outcry, the 54-year-old touched on the dog incident during an interview with Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast and defended her animal-killing ways.