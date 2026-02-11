Kristi Noem Bashed for 'Purchasing Steel for Wall' Despite Trump Touting Mexico Would Pay For It — As 'Ice Barbie' Continues to Be Humiliated Over New Role

However, during his second presidential campaign, the former reality star changed his tune, claiming Mexico would pay for "a piece" of his border wall.

"So with all those losers out there that say, 'Trump never got the,' you remember, I used to say, 'Mexico will pay for the piece of the wall,'" he said in 2023. "I'll say, 'What’s gonna happen if they [Mexico] fight,' I say, 'The wall gets higher.' We all had a lot of fun. But I said, 'Mexico will pay for a piece of the wall.' Well, there was no legal instrument to do that."

However, just two years later, U.S. Congress passed the president's "One Big Beautiful Bill" (OBBB), which allocated $46.5billion for border security and construction.

In response to Noem signing the latest contract, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs gushed, "As an Arizona native, I know how important it is to have a secure border. I've introduced legislation to ensure the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, and I’m excited to see our nation's leadership prioritizing this important action."