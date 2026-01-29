'This is Laughable': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Ridiculed For 'Pointing a Gun Directly at Agent's Head' in 'Embarrassing' Resurfaced Video

The Homeland Security secretary has been brutally trolled after a resurfaced video of the " ICE Barbie " showed her pointing the barrel of a rifle at the head of a federal agent as she bragged about joining a DHS operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the video, Noem is decked out in an ICE-branded flak jacket, black tactile pants, and a baseball cap. While sandwiched between two federal agents, who were also dressed in combat-style attire, Noem addressed the camera while clutching what appeared to be a high-powered rifle with both hands.

Despite dressing the part, Noem appeared clueless on how to actually handle the weapon she was holding as the gun's barrel was aimed upwards and toward the head of an agent standing next to her.

While Noem put on a serious tone to describe the risky DHS operation she was tagging along for, her flippant handling of the rifle was all social media users could focus on while watching the video.