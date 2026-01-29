'This is Laughable': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Ridiculed For 'Pointing a Gun Directly at Agent's Head' in 'Embarrassing' Resurfaced Video
Jan. 29 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's apparent lack of basic firearm safety knowledge made a Department of Homeland Security agent sweat bullets.
The Homeland Security secretary has been brutally trolled after a resurfaced video of the "ICE Barbie" showed her pointing the barrel of a rifle at the head of a federal agent as she bragged about joining a DHS operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Resurfaced Video Puts Noem's Disregard For Gun Safety on Full Display
In the video, Noem is decked out in an ICE-branded flak jacket, black tactile pants, and a baseball cap. While sandwiched between two federal agents, who were also dressed in combat-style attire, Noem addressed the camera while clutching what appeared to be a high-powered rifle with both hands.
Despite dressing the part, Noem appeared clueless on how to actually handle the weapon she was holding as the gun's barrel was aimed upwards and toward the head of an agent standing next to her.
While Noem put on a serious tone to describe the risky DHS operation she was tagging along for, her flippant handling of the rifle was all social media users could focus on while watching the video.
Noem's Slammed Over Gun Handling in Video
At one point in the video, Noem turned her attention to the agent on her opposite side while continuing to aim her firearm at the second agent, who seemingly tried to shift away from the potential line of fire.
"The guy facing down the business end is really putting a lot of faith in the prop master that he didn't hand the larper a loaded one," wrote a X user who shared a still image from the video with a red arrow marking the direction of the barrel to the agent's head.
"Judging by the way she's holding the gun, pointing directly at the guy's head, I would say she's not doing great at all," quipped a user in reference to the post's caption asking for a "thumbs up" if others thought Noem was "doing a great job."
"The way the gun is pointed at his head for a photo op, and he's kinda squirming nervously. This is just a Reno 911 bit. You couldn't write a better satire than this admin lives," read one reply as another branded Noem "Laughable."
"You got that barrel pointed at his head, no gun training, must be training at an ice facility," another added.
Others accused Noem of being unserious and wasting taxpayer funding "playing dress-up."
"She's ridiculous. Flies around the country playing dress-up for staged photo ops," wrote one user, as a second echoed, "This is all Cosplay to her. It's performative bulls--- that's costing American lives and millions of taxpayer dollars."
Video Resurfaces Amid Pressure for Noem to Resign
The "embarrassing" video resurfaced amid increased calls for Noem to resign over chaos sparked by the Trump administration's anti-immigration crackdown, Operation Metro Surge.
Thousands of Border Patrol and ICE agents were sent to Minnesota to carry out immigration-related raids; however, federal agents and residents clashed almost instantly as communities rallied together in protest of their neighbors being detained and deported.
Tensions hit a fever pitch on January 7, when ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot mom-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was in her vehicle and appeared to be attempting to turn her car away from agents.
Less than three weeks later, VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed on a Minneapolis street after stepping between an agent and a woman who was pushed. Multiple agents tackled him to the ground, and bystander video footage appeared to show one agent removing Pretti's concealed firearm before he was shot.
Noem faced backlash for branding the slain citizens "domestic terrorists" and alleging they "attacked" federal agents, despite multiple videos taken from various angles disputing the government's version of events.