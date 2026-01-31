Donald Trump Erupts in Late-Night Rant to Defend Kristi Noem After Deadly Minneapolis Shootings Spark Calls for Her to be Fired

In a nearly 10:00 p.m. Truth Social post, Trump accused political opponents of targeting Noem because of her gender and praised her performance leading the Department of Homeland Security after a week in which he appeared to distance himself from her publicly.

"The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB!" Trump wrote.

Noem, 54, has faced growing scrutiny after the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on January 24. Her leadership was already under pressure following impeachment efforts tied to the fatal ICE shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Good on January 7.