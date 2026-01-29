Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Trump with Dementia Dig After Prez Accuses Her of 'Spraying Herself' in Syringe Attack
Jan. 29 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has fired back at Donald Trump after he branded her a "fraud" in the immediate aftermath of the lawmaker being attacked during a town hall meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At Tuesday night's town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Omar was ambushed by a man who sprayed a syringe of liquid across her torso before he was apprehended by police. Local authorities later identified the attacker as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55.
Trump Insults Rep. Omar After She's Attacked at Town Hall Meeting
As Radar reported, in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Trump was asked if he had seen the terrifying video footage of the incident, to which he suggested Omar "probably had herself sprayed."
"I don't think about her. I think she’s a fraud," Trump told ABC News. "I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."
While Trump claimed he doesn't "think" about Omar, hours earlier, he made disparaging comments about the congresswoman at a rally in Iowa.
Trump Criticized Omar at Rally 'Moments Before' Town Hall Attack
At the rally, Trump mocked Omar as a "wise guy" and said "she comes from a country that's a disaster" in reference to her Somali heritage.
"It's not even a country... They're good at one thing– pirates," Trump added of Somalia.
Omar clapped back and reminded Trump of the inflammatory remarks he made about her shortly before the town hall attack – and took a dig at the president's declining cognitive health.
Rep. Omar Fires Back at Trump
The congresswoman addressed Trump's "obsession" with her at a press conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 28.
"I wouldn't be where I am at today, having to pay for security, having the government think about providing me security, if Donald Trump wasn't in office and if he wasn't so obsessed with me," she told reporters.
Omar wondered if Trump's "dementia" prevented him from remembering bad-mouthing her.
"It is ironic that... he was on stage moments before I was attacked, talking about me? And then when asked about my attack, he said, 'I don't think about her.' Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?"
"How do you spend 20, 30 minutes on stage obsessing over me, by name, multiple times, and then moments later, say, ‘Ilhan Omar? I don't think about her,'" she added.
The 79-year-old has a long history of hurling attacks at Omar. His attacks have revved up as of late, as Minnesota has been put under a microscope following claims of widespread fraud at daycares operated by Somali-Americans and Somali migrants.
Trump has publicly named Omar on several occasions while discussing fraud in Minnesota and the state's Somali immigrant population.
The man who attacked Omar at Tuesday's town hall meeting has reportedly been confirmed as a Trump supporter.
Kazmierczak allegedly told a neighbor his plan to attend the town hall meeting and confessed, "I might get arrested."