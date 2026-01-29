Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Trump with Dementia Dig After Prez Accuses Her of 'Spraying Herself' in Syringe Attack

As Radar reported, in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Trump was asked if he had seen the terrifying video footage of the incident, to which he suggested Omar "probably had herself sprayed."

"I don't think about her. I think she’s a fraud," Trump told ABC News. "I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

While Trump claimed he doesn't "think" about Omar, hours earlier, he made disparaging comments about the congresswoman at a rally in Iowa.