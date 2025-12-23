EXCLUSIVE: Capitol Chaos! Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Fortune Reignites Accusations Over Husband's Business Dealings

In the filing, the lawmaker attributes much of the windfall to two businesses owned by Mynett, a political consultant turned venture capitalist, who cofounded the money-management firm Rose Lake Capital LLC in 2022.

In her 2024 disclosure, Omar valued Rose Lake Capital at between $5million and $25million, a shocking leap from the sub-$1,000 valuation she noted for it in 2023.

The firm claimed to manage $60billion, sources say, although Omar reported that it earned NO income at all last year.

The controversial congresswoman also valued Mynett's Santa Rosa, California-based winery, eStCru LLC, at between $1million and $5million after saying it was worth a paltry $50,000 in 2023.