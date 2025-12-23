Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Politics
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Capitol Chaos! Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Fortune Reignites Accusations Over Husband's Business Dealings

Ilhan Omar's mysterious fortune has revived accusations about her husband's business dealings.
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar's mysterious fortune has revived accusations about her husband's business dealings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Socialist Squad star Ilhan Omar is raising big questions about her astonishing $30million reported net worth – despite the Minnesota congresswoman earning a salary of less than $175,000 a year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In stunning recent revelations, Omar, 43, filed a 2024 financial disclosure form that shows her and husband Tim Mynett's combined fortune rocketed by as much as 3,500 percent since the end of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Wealth Claims Explode in Latest Filing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ilhan Omar's 2024 filing shows her and husband Tim Mynett's wealth reportedly soaring.
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar's 2024 filing shows her and husband Tim Mynett's wealth reportedly soaring.

Article continues below advertisement

In the filing, the lawmaker attributes much of the windfall to two businesses owned by Mynett, a political consultant turned venture capitalist, who cofounded the money-management firm Rose Lake Capital LLC in 2022.

In her 2024 disclosure, Omar valued Rose Lake Capital at between $5million and $25million, a shocking leap from the sub-$1,000 valuation she noted for it in 2023.

The firm claimed to manage $60billion, sources say, although Omar reported that it earned NO income at all last year.

The controversial congresswoman also valued Mynett's Santa Rosa, California-based winery, eStCru LLC, at between $1million and $5million after saying it was worth a paltry $50,000 in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Past Lawsuit Clouds Sudden Wealth

Article continues below advertisement
Rose Lake Capital, cofounded by Mynett, jumped in Omar's disclosure from under $1,000 to as high as $25 million.
Source: MEGA

Rose Lake Capital, cofounded by Mynett, jumped in Omar's disclosure from under $1,000 to as high as $25 million.

Article continues below advertisement

The winery has previously been the focus of an investor lawsuit alleging that Mynett and his business partner and company cofounder Will Hailer "fraudulently misrepresented" it as a "legitimate business."

The suit was reportedly settled last year after the winery paid an undisclosed sum.

Notably, Omar reported a negative net worth based on student loan and car debts upon her election to Congress in 2018 – in the same midterm contest that saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and two other far-left women elected and famously branded the Squad.

Omar – whose family spent four years in a Kenyan refugee camp after fleeing Somalia's civil war in 1991 – has become a lightning rod for controversy as a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, saying that America's support for Israel was "all about the Benjamins."

This led to a movement to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Article continues below advertisement

Omar Denies Claims as Questions Mount

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
princess diana private confession juan carlos uncomfortable affair rumors

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Private Confession Revealed — Late Royal Claimed King Juan Carlos Made Her 'Uncomfortable' as Shocking Affair Rumors Swirled

Neil Diamond has defied Parkinson's Disease with an emotional return to stage, showing enduring strength.

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond, 84, Defies Parkinson's Disease in Emotional Return to Stage — as the Iconic Singer Promises 'To Remain Active for a Long Time to Come'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Omar rejected millionaire claims as 'ridiculous,' calling them a 'coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign.'
Source: MEGA

Omar rejected millionaire claims as 'ridiculous,' calling them a 'coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign.'

As late as February, Omar denied her secret millionaire status, branding such claims "ridiculous" and the product of a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign."

The congresswoman did not respond to RadarOnline.com's request for comment by press time.

In 2019, she agreed to reimburse her former campaign $3,469 and pay a fine for using campaign funds to pay for personal travel and help on her tax returns.

That same year, she faced accusations of paying Mynett's old political consultancy, E Street Group, nearly $3million during the 2020 election cycle, just before she and Mynett wed.

"She has a lot of explaining to do," said a Beltway source of her latest financial form. "The numbers just don't make sense."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.