EXCLUSIVE: Capitol Chaos! Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Fortune Reignites Accusations Over Husband's Business Dealings
Dec. 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Socialist Squad star Ilhan Omar is raising big questions about her astonishing $30million reported net worth – despite the Minnesota congresswoman earning a salary of less than $175,000 a year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In stunning recent revelations, Omar, 43, filed a 2024 financial disclosure form that shows her and husband Tim Mynett's combined fortune rocketed by as much as 3,500 percent since the end of 2023.
Wealth Claims Explode in Latest Filing
In the filing, the lawmaker attributes much of the windfall to two businesses owned by Mynett, a political consultant turned venture capitalist, who cofounded the money-management firm Rose Lake Capital LLC in 2022.
In her 2024 disclosure, Omar valued Rose Lake Capital at between $5million and $25million, a shocking leap from the sub-$1,000 valuation she noted for it in 2023.
The firm claimed to manage $60billion, sources say, although Omar reported that it earned NO income at all last year.
The controversial congresswoman also valued Mynett's Santa Rosa, California-based winery, eStCru LLC, at between $1million and $5million after saying it was worth a paltry $50,000 in 2023.
Past Lawsuit Clouds Sudden Wealth
The winery has previously been the focus of an investor lawsuit alleging that Mynett and his business partner and company cofounder Will Hailer "fraudulently misrepresented" it as a "legitimate business."
The suit was reportedly settled last year after the winery paid an undisclosed sum.
Notably, Omar reported a negative net worth based on student loan and car debts upon her election to Congress in 2018 – in the same midterm contest that saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and two other far-left women elected and famously branded the Squad.
Omar – whose family spent four years in a Kenyan refugee camp after fleeing Somalia's civil war in 1991 – has become a lightning rod for controversy as a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, saying that America's support for Israel was "all about the Benjamins."
This led to a movement to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Omar Denies Claims as Questions Mount
As late as February, Omar denied her secret millionaire status, branding such claims "ridiculous" and the product of a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign."
The congresswoman did not respond to RadarOnline.com's request for comment by press time.
In 2019, she agreed to reimburse her former campaign $3,469 and pay a fine for using campaign funds to pay for personal travel and help on her tax returns.
That same year, she faced accusations of paying Mynett's old political consultancy, E Street Group, nearly $3million during the 2020 election cycle, just before she and Mynett wed.
"She has a lot of explaining to do," said a Beltway source of her latest financial form. "The numbers just don't make sense."