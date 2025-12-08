Don Lemon Lashes Out at Trump: Fired CNN Host Accuses Prez of Being 'Bigoted and Racist' Over Somali Rant
Dec. 8 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Don Lemon has ripped Donald Trump for referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar and Somali immigrants as "garbage" during a rant at the end of his cabinet meeting last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former CNN host said the president's remarks were "racist," "vulgar," and "beneath the dignity of the White House."
Lemon Calls Out Trump
Lemon didn't hold back when he shared his thoughts on Trump, 79, and his remarks about Somali immigrants during a recent episode of The Don Lemon Show on Substack with guest Tommy Christopher.
"I think what he said about Somalia, I think that that is disqualifying to be a president of the United States," Lemon told his guest. "Donald Trump and his family... they're immigrants as well. They were immigrants as well."
He added: "Most of us are immigrants to this country, except for African-Americans, who are the only people who did not come here voluntarily."
"So, you know, I think that calling a sitting member of Congress 'garbage' and calling Somalia 'garbage,' it goes back to the whole thing about '(explicit)' countries. It's racist. It's vulgar," Lemon continued. "It's beneath the dignity of the White House. It is sexist. And quite frankly, it's just gross. And Donald Trump seems like a gross, bigoted, racist piece of (explicit)."
The ousted anchor noted, "I can say that now because that's how I feel" before adding, "And look, if someone called someone I knew garbage or me garbage, then, you know, hey, I'm giving him the same energy."
"If he can speak that way, if he can say (explicit) countries, I can say the same word," Lemon said. "Why can't I do it? And why can't the journalists do it?"
Trump Insults Female Reporters
Lemon also called out Trump's treatment of the press, specifically his insults against female reporters, including when he shouted, "Quiet, piggy!" at Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey after she asked about the Epstein files.
The 59-year-old said he believes "journalists should stand up for each other" when discussing Trump's treatment of reporters and legacy media seemingly bending the knee to government demands.
"When I watch these press briefings, I'm like, oh my gosh, why is the next person not asking the question that the person before them asked? Or why, when he says something about quiet piggy, like every woman in the room isn't screaming or every guy isn't standing up for the reporter (Trump's) calling piggy," Lemon said.
"I mean, look at Donald Trump's size, and he's not a small man. If anybody is piggy, it would be Donald Trump."
As Radar reported, Trump has come under fire for his increasingly unhinged behavior, which has fueled speculation about his mental and physical health.
Before he lashed out at Rep. Omar and confessed he "didn't want" Somali immigrants in the U.S. and acknowledged he did not care if his comments were "politically correct," the controversial politician was seen dozing off throughout the cabinet meeting.