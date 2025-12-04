Trump Hints MAGA Crowd Is Stupid as He Declares 'Smart People Don't Like Me' in Embarrassing Video... as Support for Prez Dwindles
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Despite his increasingly low approval ratings and serious concerns about his mental and physical health, Donald Trump was ready and willing to crack jokes at the expense of his loyal supporters.
The president was caught throwing shade at MAGA voters by insinuating they're not as intelligent as his critics in an embarrassing video taken at his private New Jersey golf club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dressed in his signature navy suit and red tie, the controversial politician clutched a microphone as he addressed what appeared to be an exclusive crowd at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
While the video is making its rounds on social media is only five seconds long, Trump seemingly revealed his true thoughts about Americans who voted for him in three presidential elections.
"Smart people don't like me, you know," Trump said as the room burst out in laughter. "And they don't like what we talk about."
Social media users were quick to amplify Trump's own words and mock his supporters, including those seen with him in the video.
"And the dummies that do like him are standing there smiling like the idiots Trump knows they are," one X user said as a second echoed, "Do the people in the room understand he’s insulting them to their faces?"
"I like him calling his own followers dumb," quipped a third user as another mocked, "That's why they're smart!"
"Don't worry, Trump. The dumb ones are starting to catch on, too," warned a user.
Trump 'Loves the Poorly Educated'
Many pointed out similar past remarks from Trump, including when he boasted about loving "uneducated people" after seizing a key victory in February 2016.
"We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated," then-candidate Trump said in his speech after winning the Nevada Republican caucuses.
While critics branded Trump's comments insulting, his supporters insisted his words were being taken out of context.
Exit poll data have consistently found Trump has benefitted from voters without a four-year college degree in each of his presidential campaigns, and given the nature of politics, it's safe to assume the president has been informed of his base's demographics.
No College Degree? No Problem
According to a Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 presidential election, Trump held a 14-point advantage among voters without advanced degrees over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris at 56 percent to 42 percent.
In fact, data revealed his support among the so-called "poorly uneducated" doubled from the 2016 election. Harris, on the other hand, saw more support from voters with college degrees at 57 percent to Trump's 41 percent.
Many critics and political pundits have pointed to exit polls and Trump's own statements about his base while condemning his administration's overhaul of the Department of Education.
Critics have accused the Trump administration of enacting policies intentionally designed to gut the public school system and discourage higher learning.
Trump recently faced backlash after he signed a provision that demoted numerous advanced degrees, including nursing, social work, physical therapy, and physician assistant programs, from "professional" to "non-professional" status.
Under the provision, federal student loan borrowing limits were substantially reduced.