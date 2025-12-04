Trump Hints MAGA Crowd Is Stupid as He Declares 'Smart People Don't Like Me' in Embarrassing Video... as Support for Prez Dwindles

Dressed in his signature navy suit and red tie, the controversial politician clutched a microphone as he addressed what appeared to be an exclusive crowd at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

While the video is making its rounds on social media is only five seconds long, Trump seemingly revealed his true thoughts about Americans who voted for him in three presidential elections.

"Smart people don't like me, you know," Trump said as the room burst out in laughter. "And they don't like what we talk about."