'She's a Fraud': Trump Claims Ilhan Omar 'Probably Had Herself Sprayed' With 'Unknown Liquid' in Horrific Syringe Attack at Town Hall

On Tuesday, January 27, Omar held a town hall meeting where she called for ICE to be abolished and Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired after VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Pretti's death marked the second killing of a U.S. citizen in Minnesota by federal agents in less than three weeks. Trump ordered thousands of DHS personnel to the state to carry out immigrant raids on undocumented residents, particularly Somali immigrants accused of being involved in a massive fraud scheme.

Dramatic video captured the moment an unhinged man – who was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak – ambushed Omar while she was addressing the room full of constituents from the podium.