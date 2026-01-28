'She's a Fraud': Trump Claims Ilhan Omar 'Probably Had Herself Sprayed' With 'Unknown Liquid' in Horrific Syringe Attack at Town Hall
Jan. 28 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has slammed Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as a "fraud" after she was attacked with a syringe filled with an unknown liquid during a town hall meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked his thoughts on the brazen assault, the president offered no sympathy, nor did he condemn political violence. Instead, Trump, 79, insulted Omar, 43, and said she "probably had herself sprayed" with the suspicious substance.
Rep. Omar Attacked at Town Hall Meeting
On Tuesday, January 27, Omar held a town hall meeting where she called for ICE to be abolished and Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired after VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Pretti's death marked the second killing of a U.S. citizen in Minnesota by federal agents in less than three weeks. Trump ordered thousands of DHS personnel to the state to carry out immigrant raids on undocumented residents, particularly Somali immigrants accused of being involved in a massive fraud scheme.
Dramatic video captured the moment an unhinged man – who was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak – ambushed Omar while she was addressing the room full of constituents from the podium.
Kazmierczak yelled something unintelligible at Omar and sprayed the syringe filled with an unknown substance across her torso before officers apprehended him.
During the exchange, Omar didn't back down and even stepped toward Kazmierczak as others rushed to intervene. Omar, who is a Somali-American and has long been a target of Trump's, continued the town hall shortly after the man was hauled out of the room.
During a phone interview with ABC News' Rachel Scott later that same evening, Trump was asked if he had seen the video and his thoughts on the attack.
Trump Insults Rep. Omar After Town Hall Attack
"I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud," Trump told Scott. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."
"I haven't seen it," the president said of the viral video footage. "No, no. I hope I don't have to bother."
While Trump insisted he "doesn't think" about Omar, the congresswoman was certainly on his mind mere hours earlier when he made more disparaging comments about her character at a rally in Clive, Iowa.
"They have to show that they can love our country," Trump said while referring to immigrants. "They have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar."
Meanwhile, Omar took to social media to address the town hall attack and confirm she was doing "ok."
"I'm ok. I'm a survivor, so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work," Omar wrote in a X post. "I don't let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."
Other lawmakers shared their thoughts on Omar being targeted during the town hall and Trump's response to the terrifying incident.
"Rep. Ilhan Omar showed incredible courage by continuing her town hall after being attacked last night. It is shameful that, instead of condemning the attack, Trump escalated his rhetoric and targeted her once again," Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on X. "No more hatred and racism. This country belongs to ALL of us."
Police said Kazmierczak was arrested and taken to Hennepin County Jail and booked on suspicion of third-degree assault.