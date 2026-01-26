Tim Walz Fires Back at AG Pam Bondi's Warning Letter After Second Fatal ICE Shooting — 'Go Ahead and Work On The Epstein Files'

Governor Tim Walz has fired back at Donald Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi after she sent him a warning letter about ICE agents in his state, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a second Minneapolis resident, Alex Pretti, 37, was gunned down by ICE agents on January 24, Walz implored the Trump administration to help de-escalate tensions by removing federal agents from the state.

Hours after Pretti's death, Bondi sent Walz a warning letter detailing a plan for ICE and other federal agents in the state while urging the governor to hand over data on Minnesota's welfare programs and voter rolls.