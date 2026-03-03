'I Am Done': Watch the Tense Moment Hillary Clinton Dares Oversight Committee to Hold Her in 'Contempt' Before Storming Out of Epstein Deposition Over Leaked Photo

The incident began last week when Clinton was being questioned by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in connection with Epstein's criminal activity.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was questioned about his own reported connection to Epstein the following day.

At one point, a member from Clinton's team interrupted to reveal that a snapshot from the private deposition had been released on social media.

"Can you please advise me as to whether or not that’s permissible and consistent with the rules?" the person from Clinton's camp said. "Particularly given that we have asked for a public hearing, if there are photos that are being released of the secretary as she’s testifying, can please explain how-"

Before they could finish, Clinton suddenly burst out, "I am done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done!"