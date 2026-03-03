'I Am Done': Watch the Tense Moment Hillary Clinton Dares Oversight Committee to Hold Her in 'Contempt' Before Storming Out of Epstein Deposition Over Leaked Photo
March 2 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton was left exasperated after hearing that a photo of her private, closed-door deposition on Jeffrey Epstein had been leaked by conservative representative Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In newly-released footage, the former Secretary of State declared, "I am done," before she abruptly exited to take a break.
Hillary Clinton Snaps in Deposition
The incident began last week when Clinton was being questioned by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in connection with Epstein's criminal activity.
Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was questioned about his own reported connection to Epstein the following day.
At one point, a member from Clinton's team interrupted to reveal that a snapshot from the private deposition had been released on social media.
"Can you please advise me as to whether or not that’s permissible and consistent with the rules?" the person from Clinton's camp said. "Particularly given that we have asked for a public hearing, if there are photos that are being released of the secretary as she’s testifying, can please explain how-"
Before they could finish, Clinton suddenly burst out, "I am done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done!"
'Hold Me in Contempt'
Clinton was so frustrated that she seemingly didn't care about the potential consequences of leaving the deposition early.
"You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home," she continued. "This is just typical behavior!"
After one of the members of congress admitted that she did share a photo from the closed-door meeting, Clinton cried out, "Oh, for Heaven's sake!"
While it was later revealed that the image was actually from just before the deposition began, the longtime politician insisted that it didn't matter and that everyone should be "abiding by the same rules."
Democrat Calls for Consequences for Photo Leak
As Radar previously reported, the photo got out after Boebert sent it to right-wing-influencer Benny Johnson and gave him explicit permission for it to be posted online.
"Benny did nothing wrong," she said at the time via X. "Proceeding with deposition."
Following the leak, Representative Robert Garcia claimed there should be "repercussions" as sharing the photo had been "completely against the rules."
"It was not just one photo," he said. "It was one photo and then a second post that also included a photo as well."
Lauren Boebert Defends Her Decision to Share the Snapshot
On Thursday, February 26, Boebert defended herself as she turned the blame on Democrats for allegedly leaking other deposition-related intel to the media as well.
"There were Democrats and those at the minority party that were releasing information about the hearing throughout the day, topics that were discussed were being leaked to the media," she told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo in an interview. "And so there was a lot of things that were coming out of that room, but regardless, it was a photo."