Joe Exotic's Pardon Plea: Jailed 'Tiger King' Star Reveals 'Character Letter of Support' From Prison Guard as He Begs Trump to Set Him Free
March 2 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Joe Exotic isn't giving up on asking Donald Trump for a presidential pardon, RadarOnline.com can report, and has submitted a glowing letter of support from one of his prison correctional officers to help prove his case.
The Tiger King star, real name Joseph Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.
Joe Exotic's Letter of Support
According to Maldonado, the government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, s-- trafficking, and rape, and he deserves either a new trial or a get out of jail free card.
The 62-year-old is currently locked up at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where it seems he has made quite the impression on one particular guard, who has sent a letter to President Trump and Pardon Attorney Ed Martin calling for the reality star's release.
In the letter obtained by Radar, Keith Jones, the current Recreations Specialist at the prison, shared a glowing recommendation for Maldonado's release.
"I feel that Mr. Maldanado and his case need to be revisited," Jones wrote. "I truly believe it warrants review and consideration for an immediate release.
"The request is based on his crime, which I think he has already served. I've read and heard a lot of cases, although Mr. Maldonado's case screams out to me as Unique and Unjust."
Jones, who said this is the first time in his 26 years at the Federal Medical Center that he has written an appeal like this, continued: "Mr. Maldanado has had the right and Positive energy despite his situation, and not to mention his chronic medical condition.
"Mr. Maldanado is battling cancer and continues to walk w/his head up and remain positive around the yard. Every time I've had an encounter or conversation w/him it [sic] always uplifting."
Time is Running Out for Joe Exotic
As Radar has reported, the reality TV icon claims to be battling lung and prostate cancer, and told us exclusively he may not have much time left.
"Anyone can die in here. I pray with my health issues that I don't," he said, before warning Trump and his team keeping him incarcerated could come back to haunt them.
"Worst case right now is that I am out in October of 2030. It would be the worst thing for the Republican party for me to die in here because the millions of people who watched Tiger King Season 2, where they admitted to perjury, would hate that Trump let me die in here."
Trump's Controversial Past Pardons
Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform."
And he said there's certainly precedent for the president to grant him clemency, especially after some of the other controversial figures he has pardoned.
Late last year, Trump commuted disgraced former GOP Rep. George Santos, months after he also released reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison, too. Maldonado exclusively told Radar he is losing his patience waiting for his turn.
"Am I disappointed that they all three got out before I did? Who wouldn't be?" Maldonado told us. "... I am truly disappointed that George Santos has not gone public to help bring my case more attention since his release, because we talked on his podcast and phone before he went to prison.
"He lived 27 some days in hell. I spent 2 years and 8 months in that hell, and you have the bloody photos."