Joe Exotic's Pardon Plea: Jailed 'Tiger King' Star Reveals 'Character Letter of Support' From Prison Guard as He Begs Trump to Set Him Free

Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform."

And he said there's certainly precedent for the president to grant him clemency, especially after some of the other controversial figures he has pardoned.

Late last year, Trump commuted disgraced former GOP Rep. George Santos, months after he also released reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison, too. Maldonado exclusively told Radar he is losing his patience waiting for his turn.

"Am I disappointed that they all three got out before I did? Who wouldn't be?" Maldonado told us. "... I am truly disappointed that George Santos has not gone public to help bring my case more attention since his release, because we talked on his podcast and phone before he went to prison.

"He lived 27 some days in hell. I spent 2 years and 8 months in that hell, and you have the bloody photos."