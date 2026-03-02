Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News
Exclusive

Joe Exotic's Pardon Plea: Jailed 'Tiger King' Star Reveals 'Character Letter of Support' From Prison Guard as He Begs Trump to Set Him Free

joe exotic
Source: mega

Joe Exotic is taking another swing at begging President Trump for a pardon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Exotic isn't giving up on asking Donald Trump for a presidential pardon, RadarOnline.com can report, and has submitted a glowing letter of support from one of his prison correctional officers to help prove his case.

The Tiger King star, real name Joseph Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Exotic's Letter of Support

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
joe exotic
Source: mega

The 'Tiger King' star is serving a 21-year prison sentence.

According to Maldonado, the government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, s-- trafficking, and rape, and he deserves either a new trial or a get out of jail free card.

The 62-year-old is currently locked up at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where it seems he has made quite the impression on one particular guard, who has sent a letter to President Trump and Pardon Attorney Ed Martin calling for the reality star's release.

Article continues below advertisement
possible release pardon radar
Source: DOJ

In the letter obtained by Radar, Keith Jones, the current Recreations Specialist at the prison, shared a glowing recommendation for Maldonado's release.

"I feel that Mr. Maldanado and his case need to be revisited," Jones wrote. "I truly believe it warrants review and consideration for an immediate release.

"The request is based on his crime, which I think he has already served. I've read and heard a lot of cases, although Mr. Maldonado's case screams out to me as Unique and Unjust."

Article continues below advertisement

carole baskin.
Source: Netflix

He was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin.

Jones, who said this is the first time in his 26 years at the Federal Medical Center that he has written an appeal like this, continued: "Mr. Maldanado has had the right and Positive energy despite his situation, and not to mention his chronic medical condition.

"Mr. Maldanado is battling cancer and continues to walk w/his head up and remain positive around the yard. Every time I've had an encounter or conversation w/him it [sic] always uplifting."

Article continues below advertisement

Time is Running Out for Joe Exotic

Photo of Joe Exotic
Source: RADAR

He revealed he is battling prostate and lung cancer.

As Radar has reported, the reality TV icon claims to be battling lung and prostate cancer, and told us exclusively he may not have much time left.

"Anyone can die in here. I pray with my health issues that I don't," he said, before warning Trump and his team keeping him incarcerated could come back to haunt them.

"Worst case right now is that I am out in October of 2030. It would be the worst thing for the Republican party for me to die in here because the millions of people who watched Tiger King Season 2, where they admitted to perjury, would hate that Trump let me die in here."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan

EXCLUSIVE: 'Disappointed' Timothée Chalamet Oozed 'Quiet Devastation' After Shocking Actors Awards Snub, Body Language Expert Revealed

nancy guthrie sleuth faces backlash posing outside home crop top shorts

'Embarrassing': Amateur Nancy Guthrie Sleuth Faces Backlash After Posing Outside of Missing 84-Year-Old's Arizona Home in Crop Top and Tiny Shorts

Trump's Controversial Past Pardons

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Netflix star pointed to other controversial pardons given by Trump.

Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform."

And he said there's certainly precedent for the president to grant him clemency, especially after some of the other controversial figures he has pardoned.

Late last year, Trump commuted disgraced former GOP Rep. George Santos, months after he also released reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison, too. Maldonado exclusively told Radar he is losing his patience waiting for his turn.

"Am I disappointed that they all three got out before I did? Who wouldn't be?" Maldonado told us. "... I am truly disappointed that George Santos has not gone public to help bring my case more attention since his release, because we talked on his podcast and phone before he went to prison.

"He lived 27 some days in hell. I spent 2 years and 8 months in that hell, and you have the bloody photos."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.