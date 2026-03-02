EXCLUSIVE: 'Disappointed' Timothée Chalamet Oozed 'Quiet Devastation' After Shocking Actors Awards Snub, Body Language Expert Revealed
March 2 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet rolled into the 2026 Actor Awards as the favorite to take home the Best Actor prize, but showed "quiet devastation" when he lost to Michael B. Jordan, a top body language expert told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
While both men are still vying for the coveted Oscar in less than two weeks, Chalamet was already plunged into a "depth of disappointment" when his name wasn't called at the March 1 ceremony.
Timothée Chalamet Was 'Confident and Expecting to Hear His Name' Called Before Loss
"When the nominees are called, the Marty Supreme actor is optimistic. He smiles brightly with no discomfort or nerves, and then he nods confidently towards the camera. His nod is one of good-natured gratitude, as if he’s thanking the audience for loving the movie, or as if he is already thanking the community for voting for him," body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino.ca observed.
"He feels confident and excited, expecting to hear his name," she continued, as Chalamet was the frontrunner and reigning champ in the Male Actor in a Leading Role film category.
He won in 2025 for A Complete Unknown, upsetting eventual Oscar winner Adrian Brody in The Brutalist.
After Jordan was revealed to be the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners, the "height of anticipation gives way to the depth of disappointment," for Chalamet, Honigman explained.
Timothée Chalamet Showed 'Disappoinment' Over Losing
The cameras briefly stayed on the five nominees before zooming in on Jordan's visibly shocked reaction to winning the category.
"When his name is not announced, Timothée is seen applauding and loudly cheering for the winner, happy to celebrate the winning actor, while hiding his quiet devastation, which becomes apparent later on," the body language pro pointed out.
"During Jordan’s speech, Chalamet is clapping enthusiastically, but his eyes are lowered. The facial expression reveals that he’s disappointed. Those lowered eyes are effectively using his eyelids as protection, taking a moment to process the emotions," Honigman noted.
Timothée Chalamet Losing Oscars Steam to Michael B. Jordan
Jordan got another moment onstage when Sinners took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating Chalamet and his Marty Supreme cast.
"Not long after, when Timothée is seen applauding Sinners winning best cast, he appears even more reserved than before, his smile fades, and his applause slows down," Honigman shared.
This was perhaps compounded by the fact that Actor Award winners are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild, indicating that Jordan's peers favored his performance over Chalamet's – which could be a major Oscar predictor.
Timothée Chalamet Suffered Two Major Awards Show Losses in a Row
Chalamet put himself as the frontrunner for the Oscars after he beat Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes when they went head-to-head in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.
Jordan lost in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category to The Secret Agent's Wagner Moura.
All four men, along with Blue Moon's Ethan Hawke, are competing for the 2026 Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards on March 15.
The Actor's Award was the second major loss for Chalamet, who was upset by newcomer Robert Alamayo at the BAFTAs for his part in I Swear.
The Dune star even brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner all the way to London to attend what's known as the British Oscars and another bellwether prize for the Academy Awards. Brody previously won the 2025 Best Actor BAFTA on his way to Oscars glory.
Chalamet has been unrepentant in his naked desire to win an Academy Award. He scoffed in November 2025, "They can say whatever the f---" when ridiculed about being a "try hard" for openly wanting acting's top prize.