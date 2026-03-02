EXCLUSIVE: 'Disappointed' Timothée Chalamet Oozed 'Quiet Devastation' After Shocking Actors Awards Snub, Body Language Expert Revealed

"When the nominees are called, the Marty Supreme actor is optimistic. He smiles brightly with no discomfort or nerves, and then he nods confidently towards the camera. His nod is one of good-natured gratitude, as if he’s thanking the audience for loving the movie, or as if he is already thanking the community for voting for him," body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino.ca observed.

"He feels confident and excited, expecting to hear his name," she continued, as Chalamet was the frontrunner and reigning champ in the Male Actor in a Leading Role film category.

He won in 2025 for A Complete Unknown, upsetting eventual Oscar winner Adrian Brody in The Brutalist.

After Jordan was revealed to be the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners, the "height of anticipation gives way to the depth of disappointment," for Chalamet, Honigman explained.