EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Branded 'Lowest of the Low' Over Luxury Travel Beg to Jeffrey Epstein

Recently uncovered emails show on the very day of his release, Ferguson's office contacted Epstein's house manager, Lesley Groff, about financing a visit to Florida. The messages indicate Ferguson sought flights for herself and her daughters, Princess Beatrice, then 21, and Princess Eugenie, then 19, and later requested upgrades beyond the original arrangements.

In an email headed "The Duchess of York," Groff wrote to Epstein: "Amanda from the Duchess' office just called. She said that you graciously offered to pay for the Duchess to come and visit you. Amanda would like to speak to (redacted) about flights."

The following morning, Groff added: "Amanda said the princesses would like to accompany the Duchess and she is wondering if you might be willing to pay for them as well... ."

Epstein responded "ok" and instructed staff to book Ferguson in business class, with the princesses traveling economy or premium economy.