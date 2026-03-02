EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Branded 'Lowest of the Low' Over Luxury Travel Beg to Jeffrey Epstein
March 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson has been branded "the lowest of the low" by critics after newly revealed emails show she asked Jeffrey Epstein to fund luxury travel for herself and her daughters – and later pressed for first-class upgrades – within hours of his release from jail for child s-- abuse.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, was on the brink of bankruptcy in July 2009 when Epstein, then 56, was released under house arrest to his Palm Beach mansion after serving 13 months for soliciting a child for prostitution.
'If You Might Be Willing to Pay for Them...'
Recently uncovered emails show on the very day of his release, Ferguson's office contacted Epstein's house manager, Lesley Groff, about financing a visit to Florida. The messages indicate Ferguson sought flights for herself and her daughters, Princess Beatrice, then 21, and Princess Eugenie, then 19, and later requested upgrades beyond the original arrangements.
In an email headed "The Duchess of York," Groff wrote to Epstein: "Amanda from the Duchess' office just called. She said that you graciously offered to pay for the Duchess to come and visit you. Amanda would like to speak to (redacted) about flights."
The following morning, Groff added: "Amanda said the princesses would like to accompany the Duchess and she is wondering if you might be willing to pay for them as well... ."
Epstein responded "ok" and instructed staff to book Ferguson in business class, with the princesses traveling economy or premium economy.
More Money From Epstein
The confirmed British Airways flights cost $14,080.10.
However, hours before the return leg from New York to London, Groff emailed again: "The Duchess has asked that she be in First and the girls in Club on the flight back from NYC to LHR apparently Jeffrey said that this would be ok please can you let me know if you can change this."
Epstein replied: "I said nothing.. do not respond."
The correspondence also shows Ferguson sought Epstein's assistance with a screening of her film The Young Victoria, asking via Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegel whether he would host the event at his New York home or provide $20,000 for a venue. Sources familiar with the material said the contents of the emails are devastating.
One said: "The timing is what shocks people most – that the request for financial support came immediately after his release from prison. "It creates a perception of extraordinary tone-deafness."
Another added: "Pressing for first-class seats when someone else is footing the bill, particularly in those circumstances, strikes many as brazen. For critics, this reinforces a narrative of entitlement and poor judgment on Sarah's part. The phrase being used privately is that it marks the 'lowest of the low' – begging a pedophile for help for luxury travel."
During the Florida trip, Ferguson and her daughters stayed with American businessman Philip Levine before visiting Epstein for lunch on July 27, 2009.
Epstein offered "vegetable lasagna" or "anything else you would like," prepared by a chef flown in from Paris.
'Thank You for Being the Brother I Always Wished For'
Afterward, Ferguson emailed: "After your lunch it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."
Subsequent emails show Ferguson discussing business proposals, potential U.S. television appearances, including The Celebrity Apprentice, and plans for a show titled Duchess for a Day.