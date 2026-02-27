Sarah Ferguson 'Begged' Jeffrey Epstein to Upgrade her Business Class Flight to Visit Pedo in Palm Beach — Days After Prison Release on Child Sex Charges

Messages show the late financier's staff were instructed to ignore Ferguson's repeated calls and emails requesting that her already luxurious business class seat be upgraded.

The emails suggest Ferguson had her office contact Epstein asking him to "graciously" fund the trip within hours of his release from prison for child sex abuse.

And the ex-Duchess, who was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time, even pushed for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to be bumped up from economy to club class for the July 2009 visit.

The pedo was released under house arrest to his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach on July 22, 2009, after serving 13 months for soliciting a child for prostitution.