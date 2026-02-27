Sarah Ferguson 'Begged' Jeffrey Epstein to Upgrade her Business Class Flight to Visit Pedo in Palm Beach — Days After Prison Release on Child Sex Charges
Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson begged Jeffrey Epstein to upgrade her business class flight to visit vile pedo days after his prison release, according to new emails.
RadarOnline.com can reveal messages found in the latest Epstein files dump discovered fresh exchanges between the former Duchess of York and Epstein, as their connection deepens.
'Broke' Ferguson 'Graciously' Asked Pedo To Fund Trip
Messages show the late financier's staff were instructed to ignore Ferguson's repeated calls and emails requesting that her already luxurious business class seat be upgraded.
The emails suggest Ferguson had her office contact Epstein asking him to "graciously" fund the trip within hours of his release from prison for child sex abuse.
And the ex-Duchess, who was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time, even pushed for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to be bumped up from economy to club class for the July 2009 visit.
The pedo was released under house arrest to his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach on July 22, 2009, after serving 13 months for soliciting a child for prostitution.
Former Duchess Also Wanted Daughters' Flights Covered
And that same day, Ferguson's staff appeared to have called Epstein's house manager Lesley Groff suggesting he pay for her trip to Florida.
In one email headed "The Duchess of York", Groff wrote to Epstein: "Amanda from the Duchess' office just called. She said that you graciously offered to pay for the Duchess to come and visit you.
"Amanda would like to speak to (redacted) about flights."
The executive assistant is believed to have been referring to Amanda Lewis, then the former duchess's assistant.
The following morning, Groff updated Epstein again: "Amanda said the princesses would like to accompany the Duchess and she is wondering if you might be willing to pay for them as well..."
Lunch Meeting To Discuss Income Boost
After Epstein obliged with a simple "ok", Groff then organized the trip with Ferguson requesting a three-day break in New York and flights that came with "crazy high price tags."
It's believed Ferguson met Epstein for lunch to seek advice on her money woes.
The following week, she sent Epstein a gushing email about business proposals that had emerged since their meeting.
She wrote: "After your lunch it seems the energy has lifted.
"I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Ferguson checked herself into "the world's most expensive wellness" clinic shortly before the latest Epstein bombshells landed.
We told it is a lavish lakeside facility charging approximately $18,000 per day, or about $140,000 for a three-day assessment and roughly $445,000 for a month-long residential program, based on current exchange rates
A Swiss source said: "Sarah traveled to Zurich in the immediate aftermath of Christmas and remained there through the end of January, deliberately keeping her movements quiet. She regards Paracelsus as a refuge, somewhere she feels shielded from outside noise and judgment."
The insider continued: "Over the years, she has developed a sense of familiarity with the clinic and its team, and that continuity is important to her.
"When she feels emotionally exposed or under intense scrutiny, she turns to that environment because she believes she will be met with compassion as well as high-level medical and psychological care.
"For her, it's less about luxury and more about feeling protected at a time when she feels at her lowest."