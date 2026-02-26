Epstein's Buried Secrets Uncovered: Vile Pedo Stashed 'Computers, Sex-Slave Manuals and Photos of Naked Women' in Hidden Storage Unit
Feb. 26 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein packed secret storage lockers with computers, DVDs, and photographs, in an effort to keep his nefarious activities under wraps, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The notorious s-- fiend had storage units spread across the country, and according to reports, he shuttled his illegal collection from one site to another.
Epstein's Salacious Inventory Revealed
Documents discovered buried in the final batch of the Epstein files reveal the financier rented at least six self-storage units across the U.S. and used them to house various items from his global homes, including computers from Little Saint James, his private island in the Caribbean.
The s-- offender, who died after hanging himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, reportedly paid private detectives to remove the items from his Florida home to prevent authorities from finding them.
An inventory of Epstein's secret Palm Beach lock-up, obtained by The Telegraph, showed that the stashed items included three computers, 29 address books, a three-page list of masseuses in Florida, and a comprehensive "s---slave manual."
The storage unit also contained nude photographs, believed to be of Epstein’s victims, as well as dozens of pornographic magazines, VHS tapes, and DVDs – many of which reportedly featured minors.
Every Epstein Room 'Had Multiple Cameras'
Authorities were well aware that Epstein had a collection of tapes and DVDs of his alleged victims, but were never able to find it.
"Every bedroom in Epstein's houses had multiple cameras in them," former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan said. "He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything."
"So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs," he added. "Except... Now, this is very interesting. When they went to search for them, they were gone."
Epstein's Secret Storage Locker in New York
Epstein apparently also paid employees tens of thousands of dollars to open a secret storage unit in New York for his home there.
In one email to Epstein, an employee asked the late convicted s-- offender and his lawyers what to do after receiving a request from ex-Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre for access to some computers she was looking for to support her claims.
Bill Riley – one half of the Riley Kiraly private detective agency – emailed the financier and his lawyers: "Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the search warrant."
"I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume," the email continued. "Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?"
New York Raids
In July, the Justice Department released the results of a raid of Epstein's New York mansion. Boxes filled with dozens of CDs, hard drives, and binders with young girls' names hidden inside were all confiscated.
Among the evidence were shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.
CDs and hard drives with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.