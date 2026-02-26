Epstein's Buried Secrets Uncovered: Vile Pedo Stashed 'Computers, Sex-Slave Manuals and Photos of Naked Women' in Hidden Storage Unit

Documents discovered buried in the final batch of the Epstein files reveal the financier rented at least six self-storage units across the U.S. and used them to house various items from his global homes, including computers from Little Saint James, his private island in the Caribbean.

The s-- offender, who died after hanging himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, reportedly paid private detectives to remove the items from his Florida home to prevent authorities from finding them.

An inventory of Epstein's secret Palm Beach lock-up, obtained by The Telegraph, showed that the stashed items included three computers, 29 address books, a three-page list of masseuses in Florida, and a comprehensive "s---slave manual."

The storage unit also contained nude photographs, believed to be of Epstein’s victims, as well as dozens of pornographic magazines, VHS tapes, and DVDs – many of which reportedly featured minors.