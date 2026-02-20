The "official" story is that Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at age 66 while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was said to have been found hanging in his cell, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner, but there are scores of doubters who contend there are too many red flags.

Disgraced ex-royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey says she's one of those who is convinced Epstein is living a secret life under protection in Israel.

"My friends at the Department of Defense all tell me that he is alive – and those guys know because they get intelligence information all the time," she shared.