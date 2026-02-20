EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Found Alive?! Radar Goes Inside the Conspiracy Theory Web Nuts Can't Stop Talking About
Jeffrey Epstein is alive! Or is he?
Explosive evidence in the Department of Justice’s recently released trove of documents and videos has conspiracy theorists convinced there is an elaborate scheme to dupe America into believing the well-connected billionaire is dead, RadarOnline.com can report.
Epstein Lives!
The "official" story is that Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at age 66 while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was said to have been found hanging in his cell, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner, but there are scores of doubters who contend there are too many red flags.
Disgraced ex-royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey says she's one of those who is convinced Epstein is living a secret life under protection in Israel.
"My friends at the Department of Defense all tell me that he is alive – and those guys know because they get intelligence information all the time," she shared.
Too Many Unsolved Mysteries Surrounding Epstein's Death
Among the many discrepancies discovered in the Epstein files are top-secret FBI reports and emails showing the government penned a press release announcing Epstein's death the day before he was supposedly found hanged inside his prison cell.
In addition, documents reveal a full-throttle investigation into a whistleblower prison guard who claimed the pedophile’s body was swapped out.
There’s also stunning video footage from inside the prison showing a mysterious figure in an orange inmate jumpsuit outside Epstein’s cellblock – coupled with a two-page FBI report suggesting the feds purposely wiped all of the jail’s surveillance footage on the day he died.
There are even pictures circulating that appear to show Epstein on his Caribbean hideaway, Little St. James, also known after his purported passing, and as an additional pic, which some believe is AI-generated, of Epstein with long white hair and a shaggy beard flanked by buff bodyguards in Israel.
Epstein 'Walked Right Out' of Prison
Ed Opperman, a private investigator who spent about a decade investigating Epstein, said the s-- fiend is not only alive, he easily walked right out of his prison home.
"The Epstein people control the story, and right away they gave the public a choice," Opperman said. "I call it a 'Magician’s Choice.' Was he killed or was it suicide? They never give you the option of whether he walked out of there."
Epstein's High-Level Connections
Opperman said Epstein was purposely kept alive due to his high-powered connections, including Presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, and ex-prince Andrew.
"He’s been involved with these people for years," Opperman shared. "They can’t show their other friends that they were going to leave someone out there to dry and get killed. Plus, he had the money to get out."
Andrew's ex, whom he dated in 1999, agrees and is convinced Epstein is really the one still in control of his own narrative.
"I think (Epstein has) been pulling the strings on a lot of things from Israel," she said. "He had so much information stored in his brain, they probably thought he's more valuable alive than dead."