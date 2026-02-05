EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Lives! Radar Rounds Up the Wild Conspiracy Theories Pedophile is Alive and Well — And Why Fresh Death Photos of the Pedophile Are Being Branded 'Fakes'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein is again the focus of online fever dreams after the newly released U.S. Justice Department files on the pedophile reignited claims he faked his death and is alive, with droves of conspiracy nuts branding the fresh death images of the abuser as fabricated.
Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, aged 66 in August 2019, with his death ruled a suicide after investigations by jail authorities and prosecutors
Graphic Image Below:
However, conspiracy theories have persisted for years, fueled by his wealth, his powerful connections, and failures inside the prison on the night he died.
Following the release of the DoJ files on Friday, anonymous social media users escalated the claims of fakery around the new images of Epstein's blue corpse, with one poster arguing online: "If he is really dead and Ghislaine Maxwell is still alive, then something does not add up, she knows what he knew and he is probably out there relaxing somewhere."
Another commenter dismissed the suicide finding outright, saying: "There is no way a narcissist like Epstein would take his own life."
Epstein Is Alive Theories Ramp Up
Other posts focused on forensic details, including autopsy photographs, some users said showed a different body, pointing to variations in the nose and ears of Epstein when he was alive and dead, while others highlighted a fractured hyoid bone and argued the low ceiling height in the cell made hanging implausible.
One widely shared post referenced a 2023 Justice Department review and claimed Epstein had sleep apnea and an undamaged machine in his cell, adding that his brother Mark Epstein believed a cord would have been easier to use than bedsheets when it came to hanging.
Photos purporting to show Epstein alive, including a drone image allegedly taken after his death, are again circulating alongside the autopsy "mystery" claims, though news organizations said they could not independently verify the authenticity of the material or the identities of those depicted in the images.
Epstein's Cremated Remains Were Placed in An Unmarked Crypt
Despite the renewed attention, there remains zero evidence that Epstein is alive, and official findings continue to stand, with the New York City medical examiner and federal investigators concluding the s-- trafficker died by suicide on August 10, 2019, after being left unmonitored in his cell.
One online analyst said on one conspiracy theory forum: "Officially, Epstein died by suicide and multiple investigations back that conclusion, while theories of murder or a faked death rely on speculation rather than proof."
Others have analyst noted Epstein's cremated remains were placed in an unmarked crypt at a cemetery in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, next to his parents – an arrangement made by his family following his death in custody.
Intelligence Ties and Honeytrap Claims
Epstein's madam Maxwell, 64, is serving a federal prison sentence for s-- trafficking offenses, with investigators claiming both she and Epstein were secretly spies for agencies ranging from Russian intelligence to Mossad.
Justice Department officials have repeatedly said the Epstein case is now closed, emphasizing procedural failures rather than foul play in his death.
Others insist Epstein was assassinated in his jail cell to shut him up about his rich and powerful connections.
Conspiracy theories point to a CCTV room located in his New York townhouse as proof he was at the center of a global honeytrap operation, designed to amass s-- tapes of his rich and famous friends so they could later be bribed.