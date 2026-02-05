However, conspiracy theories have persisted for years, fueled by his wealth, his powerful connections, and failures inside the prison on the night he died.

Following the release of the DoJ files on Friday, anonymous social media users escalated the claims of fakery around the new images of Epstein's blue corpse, with one poster arguing online: "If he is really dead and Ghislaine Maxwell is still alive, then something does not add up, she knows what he knew and he is probably out there relaxing somewhere."

Another commenter dismissed the suicide finding outright, saying: "There is no way a narcissist like Epstein would take his own life."