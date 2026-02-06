EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Assassin' Caught on Tape! DOJ Files Reveal Mystery Orange-Clad Figure Was Filmed on Pedo's Prison Tier Hours Before His 'Bedsheet Suicide'

We can reveal from our trawl of the three-million-strong document dump from the Epstein Files that investigators reviewing video from the night before observed an indistinct orange-colored shape ascending a staircase toward the locked L Tier where Epstein was housed at about 10.39 pm, contradicting long-standing official claims that no one entered the area.

In an observation log, investigators wrote: "A flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs – could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier."

The same footage later produced conflicting interpretations among federal agencies, according to the files. An FBI memorandum described the blurry figure as "possibly an inmate."

By contrast, the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General concluded: "It is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up the stairs."

Its final report added: "At approximately 10.39 pm, an unidentified CO (Corrections Officer) appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10.41 p.m."