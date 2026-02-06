Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Assassin' Caught on Tape! DOJ Files Reveal Mystery Orange-Clad Figure Was Filmed on Pedo's Prison Tier Hours Before His 'Bedsheet Suicide'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and CCTV footage
Source: US Department of Justice; Unsplash

Some believe Jeffrey Epstein may have been murdered.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein is again at the center of scrutiny after newly released Justice Department files revealed a mysterious orange-clad figure moving toward his prison tier hours before his death, fueling renewed doubts and conspiracy theories about what really happened the night of his apparent suicide.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the documents, released on February 5, 2026, include information on surveillance footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, aged 66, from an apparent suicide.

Evidence of Mystery Figure Spotted in Epstein Files

Photo of the surveillance camera footage
Source: US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the prison tier.

We can reveal from our trawl of the three-million-strong document dump from the Epstein Files that investigators reviewing video from the night before observed an indistinct orange-colored shape ascending a staircase toward the locked L Tier where Epstein was housed at about 10.39 pm, contradicting long-standing official claims that no one entered the area.

In an observation log, investigators wrote: "A flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs – could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier."

The same footage later produced conflicting interpretations among federal agencies, according to the files. An FBI memorandum described the blurry figure as "possibly an inmate."

By contrast, the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General concluded: "It is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up the stairs."

Its final report added: "At approximately 10.39 pm, an unidentified CO (Corrections Officer) appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10.41 p.m."

Epstein Death Theories Spread

Photo of the surveillance camera footage
Source: US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Federal agencies have debated the identity of the blurry shape.

The file has sparked speculation about the circumstances of Epstein's death.

A former federal investigator told us: "These file details have ignited conspiracy theories because the orange-clad shape does not fit cleanly into any official explanation, and some believe it could even point to an assassin entering the tier."

And a criminal justice researcher added: "The ambiguity leaves room for theories that simply will not go away."

One of the new theories is the shape was carrying extra bedsheets that were used to strangle Epstein and make his death look like he took his life.

Officially, Epstein was said to have died by suicide sometime before 6.30 am the morning after the mystery orange-clad figure was caught on camera, and his body was discovered during breakfast rounds.

No precise time of death was determined.

'He's The Only Person In There'

Photo of video log
Source: US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Analysts suggested the figure resembled an inmate in uniform.

Then-Attorney General William Barr later insisted no one accessed the tier overnight.

Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino said: "There's video clear as day – he's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it."

Independent video analysts say the movement on tape looked more like an inmate in an orange prison uniform than a corrections officer.

Prison staff told investigators escorting an inmate at that hour would have been highly unusual.

The newly released records describe a quiet night in the Special Housing Unit, with inmates later admitting to drug use.

Two officers on duty, Tova Noel and Ghitto Bonhomme, were interviewed. Bonhomme said he had no memory of the period and recalled no one on the stairs, noting such an entry would violate policy.

Photo of Epstein's garments
Source: US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Investigators noted the missing noose in reports about Epstein’s death.

Another internal presentation suggested a corrections officer was carrying linen, though this was later denied.

Michael Thomas, who found Epstein's body and said he "ripped" it down from its hanging position, later told investigators: "I don't recall taking the noose off. I really don't."

Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist retained by Epstein's brother, said Epstein had likely been dead for hours when his body was found.

