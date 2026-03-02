'Embarrassing': Amateur Nancy Guthrie Sleuth Faces Backlash After Posing Outside of Missing 84-Year-Old's Arizona Home in Crop Top and Tiny Shorts
March 2 2026, Updated 5:36 p.m. ET
An online streamer sparked backlash after she appeared to pose for a photoshoot in a black crop top and matching short shorts just outside of Nancy Guthrie's home this weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The young woman, who goes by Kiki, was accused of using the tragic case of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old missing mom as a way to draw attention to herself and her channel in a tense back-and-forth on social media.
True Crime Streamer War
Images of Kiki's visit to Nancy's home in the upscale Catalina Foothills community in Arizona revealed a man with tattoos in a black tank top and leather pants snapping photos of her. In footage, one person even appeared to call her "embarrassing."
Details made rounds on X and the situation swiftly sparked controversy as accounts known as Criminal Network and JLR Investigates called her out.
"Adults talking pay attention. Kiki, once this becomes about me or you, it’s no longer about Nancy, so unless you are helping to find her, respectfully STFU," Criminal Network slammed the streamer in a scathing post shared to X, per New York Post. "I will no longer entertain you or your hidden Motives. NANCY. Notice your name is not Nancy."
She was additionally slammed in the comments section after JLR Investigates shared one of the snapshots of her and her cameraman.
One X user wrote, "Um, they do not appear to be serious News People," and another agreed, "Seems like odd outfits to be wearing."
A third person chimed in, "Meh....just more grifters trying to get in on the notoriety of this case."
But Kiki hit back, insisting that she was taking preview photos for her true crime channel where she would seemingly be covering the Guthrie case.
"You successfully turned all the attention from nancy guthrie & diverted it to me!" she penned in response to JLR. "I think the FBI would applaud you for your job well done! While you were focusing all your attention me, I was reporting the facts & raising awareness in my own video."
Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing One Month Into the Search
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after she had dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, at her Arizona property. Later that night, her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni drove her home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.
She was reported missing the next day when she didn't show up to her weekly get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service. It was later discovered that her keys, wallet, and cell phone were all left in her house and that there were signs of forced entry.
Authorities quickly determined the ailing 84-year-old had likely been abducted.
Within days, both local and federal law enforcement were hard at work on the case as they desperately searched for clues to Nancy's whereabouts. While eerie camera footage of a man in a ski mask and black gloves was released publicly, resulting in hundreds of tips, the suspect has yet to be identified one month into the investigation.
Savannah Guthrie's NBC Costars Band Together
Savannah has taken a leave of absence from her work as co-anchor on the Today show since her mother's heartbreaking disappearance. As the case continues, some of her costars have taken to social media to share their love and support.
On Friday, February 27, Hoda Kotb, Savannah former co-host, posted a picture of Nancy captioned, "Bring her home."
A few days later, Willie Geist wrote via X, "Today marks one month since Nancy Guthrie – our dear friend Savannah's mom – was abducted from her home in the middle of the night. Please dial 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have any information about the case."