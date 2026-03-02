JD Vance Torched by 'Top Chef' Alum Over 'Disgusting Ranch Dressing' Meal He Cooked for His Indian Wife Usha

Both Vance and Usha sat down with Lara Trump for a Fox News interview in February.

"Usha once said that you did not know how to cook much before you met her. So what is the best and worst dish that you ever cooked for your wife?" the First Daughter-in-Law asked.

"The worst is very easy. Usha’s a vegetarian, and I am not. So I'm thinking to myself, what does a vegetarian eat? Vegetables, dairy, and bread," Vanc recalled.

"So, I went to the grocery store. I got those crescent rolls that you can get that are very good. I rolled them out into a pizza shape, and put vegetables and ranch on top, and stuck it in the oven for 30 minutes."

He admitted, "It was disgusting. Like, it was actually inedible."