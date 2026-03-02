EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor 'Turning to God' as He Faces Epstein Police Probe

Andrew, 66, who was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office, has been staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate after being evicted by King Charles , 77, from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is said to be turning to God as he confronts deepening isolation and a police probe linked to Jeffrey Epstein , with the King's domestic chaplain making a discreet visit to his temporary home at Sandringham.

A witness said, "Life for Andrew has become strikingly solitary. Day after day, the only people coming through the gates are household staff, officers connected to the investigation, and the occasional supermarket delivery van. There is no sign of the social circle he once relied upon – it is a very quiet, very contained existence."

His move from Royal Lodge followed mounting pressure over his association with the late financier Epstein , whose crimes triggered global scrutiny and legal investigations.

The visit comes at a fraught moment for Andrew, who has kept an extremely low profile since his arrest on his 66th birthday. Few friends or family are said to have called on him, and he has been barred from riding since relocating to Sandringham.

Over the weekend, the Reverend Canon Paul Williams drove up a track to the farmhouse where Andrew is living, remaining for around an hour before leaving. The following morning, Williams was seen greeting the King at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate, where the monarch appeared in good spirits, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella.

The disgraced royal's link to Jeffrey Epstein has turned his life around, and he is now said to be a religious man.

The witness added: "What stood out over the weekend was the distance between him and the King. Charles was in residence barely two miles away and was seen driving out and about, yet there was no visible contact between them. For two men on the same estate, it felt like worlds apart."

They continued: "Canon Williams' arrival was unusual precisely because so few outsiders call in. He drove up the private track to Wood Farm and stayed for a while in what appeared to be a private conversation. The following morning, he was greeting the King warmly before church, the two of them chatting at length.

"The contrast between Andrew's isolation and the normal rhythm of royal life at the church could not have been more apparent." Sources close to the estate suggested the chaplain's visit was more than routine."

One insider said, "Andrew has effectively withdrawn from the outside world. Public engagements have vanished, and even private appearances are rare. In that vacuum, religion has become one of the only steady frameworks left to him, and he appears to be embracing it more deliberately. There is a palpable sense that he is looking for comfort and direction, and is basically trying to find God."