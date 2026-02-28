EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Royal Family's Other Biggest Scandals — But None Are Worse Than Andrew Windsor's Epstein Disgrace

The scale of reputational fallout may feel unprecedented, but scandal has shadowed the monarchy for generations. In 1936, King Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson, telling the nation he could not carry out his duties "without the help and support of the woman I love."

The constitutional rupture reshaped the line of succession and ultimately paved the way for Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

Personal crises have repeatedly spilled into public view. In 1992, the year the late Queen described as her "annus horribilis," three of her four children saw their marriages collapse, and Windsor Castle suffered a devastating fire. Public debate raged over who should fund repairs, amplifying scrutiny of royal privilege.

That same year, so-called Squidgygate exposed an intimate phone call between Princess Diana and James Gilbey, who repeatedly called her "Squidgy."

Months later, "Tampongate" saw a leaked conversation between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles ignite huge embarrassment when Charles joked about his desire to get very close to Camilla.